Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack during live final

Love Island dedicated the live final to Caroline Flack, who tragically passed away last week.

Love Island viewers were in tears tonight as the ITV show paid tribute to Caroline Flack during the final.

Laura Whitmore introduced a video montage of Caroline's time hosting the show, saying that tonight's episode is dedicated to her - and many viewers tweeted about how moved they were by the tribute.

Wow that tribute was so good. She was such a beautiful woman. #loveIslandfinal — my opionions (@MOpionions) February 23, 2020

That montage, makes you realise the impact Caroline had on the show. She truly loved it. Just so heartbreaking still, she will be missed. R.I.P #LoveIsland #loveIslandfinal #loveisland2020 — Lisa (@MsLuvUK) February 23, 2020

Amazing tribute to Caroline! Show will never be the same without her! #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinal — Callum Richards (@calric1998) February 23, 2020

Voiceover Iain Stirling also paid tribute to Caroline on Monday's episode, saying: "We are all absolutely devastated by the news that Caroline - a much loved member of our 'Love Island' family - has passed away.

Laura Whitmore paid tribute to Caroline Flack during the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. Caroline and me were together from the very start of 'Love Island' and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were an important part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

"Like many of you, right now we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had, making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz."

Caroline Flack tragically passed away last week. Picture: PA

Caroline's family confirmed that she had died in a statement last week. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV later released a statement saying: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.