Montel McKenzie facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Montel McKenzie is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Montel McKenzie back to the show, but how old is he, when was he on Love Island and what happened between him and Leah Taylor?

Montel McKenzie has entered the Love Island All Stars villa as one of the new bombshells with the hopes of finding love on the show.

Following his split from Leah Taylor, Montel is on the search for a connection with one of his fellow Islanders. With both Kaz Crossley and Catherine Agbaje showing interest in Montel, it shouldn't be long until he finds himself in a couple.

As he returns to our screens, fans are keen to get to know Montel a bit better.

How old is Montel, when was he on Love Island, what happened between him and Leah and does he have Instagram?

Montel McKenzie is hoping to find love on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Who is Montel and how old is he?

Montel was born on December 31st 1997, and celebrated his 27th birthday in 2024.

As well as embarking on an influencing career, Montel is also a football player for Billericay Town FC.

When was Montel first on Love Island?

Montel took part in season 10 of Love Island, which aired in 2023. Whilst on the show Montel found a connection with Leah Taylor and the pair decided to couple up on the show.

Despite kissing Casa Amor girl Tink Reading, Leah decided to forgive Montel and the couple left the show together.

Montel McKenzie took part in Love Island in 2023. Pictured with Tyrique Hyde, Leah Taylor and Ella Thomas. Picture: ITV

What happened between Montel and Leah Taylor?

Just two weeks after returning to the UK, Montel and Leah called it quits and decided to "remain friends".

Whilst cheating rumours began to fly, Leah later confirmed that the pair were on good terms, telling OK!: "I don't think there was a standout point really, it was more just realising that I don't see this as a long-term thing between us both."

She went on to add: "But we've built a good friendship, so we're going to remain friends."

What is Montel's Instagram?

Fans can follow Montel on Instagram @montelmckenzie where he currently boasts over 101,000 followers.

He regularly shares images of his football games as well as his business ventures.