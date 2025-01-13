India Reynolds facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

13 January 2025, 20:30

India Reynolds is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025
India Reynolds is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Instagram/@lovefromreyn/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Love Island All Stars contestant India Reynolds is looking for romance, but how old is she, when was she on Love Island and what happened between her and Ovie Soko?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

India Reynolds is back on our screens as one of the new cast members on Love Island All Stars 2025.

After her initial time on the show saw her partner up with Ovie Soko, fans were devastated when these two called it quits shortly after exiting the series.

Since leaving the show, India has managed to carve out a successful modelling and influencing career, however it looks like she is now turning her attention back to love as she returns to the villa.

But how old is India Reynolds, who are her ex-boyfriends, when was she on Love Island and what happened between her and Ovie?

India Reynolds is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars
India Reynolds is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Alamy

Who is India Reynolds and how old is she? 

India was born on December 20th 1990, and celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

Prior to taking part in Love Island, India was a model and has continued to grow her personal brand since leaving the show.

When was India Reynolds first on Love Island? 

The TV star first appeared on Love Island series five back in 2019 alongside Maura Higgins, Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague and Curtis Pritchard.

After entering the villa as one of the final bombshells, India quickly made her mark and drew the attention of Ovie Soko. The pair began to form a connection however a spanner was thrown in the works with their fellow islander Jordan Hames revealed he had feelings for her.

However India and Ovie remained strong and left the series as a couple, keen to date on the outside world.

India Reynolds and Ovie Soko were fan favourites on Love Island
India Reynolds and Ovie Soko were fan favourites on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

What happened between India and Ovie?

Despite leaving the villa as a couple, Love Island's India and Ovie couldn't make their relationship work and split a few months after the show ended.

Speaking to the MailOnline about their break-up, India said: "Obviously it’s difficult, but any break-up is difficult. It’s even more difficult when it’s in front of the rest of the world, but I’ll be fine. I’m lucky I’ve got a really close group of girlfriends, they’ve been really looking after me."

India Reynolds and Ovie Soko split shortly after Love Island ended
India Reynolds and Ovie Soko split shortly after Love Island ended. Picture: Instagram/@oviesoko

Who has India Reynolds dated?

It isn't clear who India has dated since leaving Love Island, however the star told The Sun in 2024: "My love life is such a bloody disaster. I’ve been on my own for ages. I’ve dated a couple of people but it’s been nothing serious."

She went on to add: "People send me the worst DMs. They’re so boring. If you send me some emoji eyes then you’re not getting a response. I feel like saying, ‘Put some effort in!’ I know that nobody is going to just turn up on my sofa and I’m going to have to go out and actually find someone."

What is India's Instagram?

Fans can follow India on Instagram @lovefromreyn where she currently boasts over 847,000 followers. India often shares images of her travels abroad as well as her various business ventures.

