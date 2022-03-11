Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

11 March 2022, 14:38

Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation
Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Phillip Schofield
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield was among presenters and crew who were removed from the ITV studios on Thursday, taking This Morning off-air.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield, 59, has updated viewers after This Morning was taken off-air on Thursday due to a security alert.

According to reports, the host of the hit morning show and his colleagues were forced to leave the studio after a 'suspicious item' was discovered in the area surrounding Wood Lane and White City.

TV presenters and crew members from This Morning and Loose Women were evacuated from the premises.

This Morning was pulled off-air and replaced with a 'best bits' episode, which played after a pre-recorded message from Phillip saw him explain: "Welcome to This Morning. As we can't be with you live today we have lined up some of our best bits to enjoy."

Meanwhile, Loose Women had to fill their slot with a repeat episode.

Now, Phillip has broken his silence on the chaos, admitting he ended up going to the pub with the crew.

Posting a picture on his Instagram, Phil wrote: "Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert. All ok and thankfully a false alarm. Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing...

"I've been at the pub with everyone, now back to get my house keys!"

Phillip Schofield told fans that it had been a false alarm
Phillip Schofield told fans that it had been a false alarm. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

As Phillip revealed in his post, it was a false alarm and the crew and presenters were eventually allowed back into the building.

A Met Police spokesperson said yesterday: "At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

"It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

"The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

Lifestyle

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song

TV & Movies

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'
A slide is being built in the tower of London

A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built

Lifestyle

Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge

Where is Grantchester filmed? The real location in Cambridge revealed

TV & Movies

A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg

Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

Lifestyle

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand

Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand
Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap

TV & Movies

Sandra Oh appeared on Heart Breakfast

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale
Peter Andre reunited with his family in Australia

Peter Andre finally reunites with mum in Australia after two years apart
Netflix is getting a price hike

Netflix announces immediate price rise for all customers

Netflix

You can now locate the cheapest petrol stations in your local area

This website will tell you the cheapest petrol station near you

Lifestyle

Stella Creasy joined Anna and Polly this week

Dirty Mother Pukka episode three: Stella Creasy MP discusses bringing her baby to parliament
A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image)

'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'

Lifestyle

Holding is airing on ITV

When does Holding start on ITV and what is Graham Norton's drama about?

TV & Movies