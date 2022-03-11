Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Phillip Schofield

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield was among presenters and crew who were removed from the ITV studios on Thursday, taking This Morning off-air.

Phillip Schofield, 59, has updated viewers after This Morning was taken off-air on Thursday due to a security alert.

According to reports, the host of the hit morning show and his colleagues were forced to leave the studio after a 'suspicious item' was discovered in the area surrounding Wood Lane and White City.

TV presenters and crew members from This Morning and Loose Women were evacuated from the premises.

This Morning was pulled off-air and replaced with a 'best bits' episode, which played after a pre-recorded message from Phillip saw him explain: "Welcome to This Morning. As we can't be with you live today we have lined up some of our best bits to enjoy."

Meanwhile, Loose Women had to fill their slot with a repeat episode.

Now, Phillip has broken his silence on the chaos, admitting he ended up going to the pub with the crew.

Posting a picture on his Instagram, Phil wrote: "Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert. All ok and thankfully a false alarm. Thank you to our team @thisistvc and @metpolice_uk for being amazing...

"I've been at the pub with everyone, now back to get my house keys!"

Phillip Schofield told fans that it had been a false alarm. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

As Phillip revealed in his post, it was a false alarm and the crew and presenters were eventually allowed back into the building.

A Met Police spokesperson said yesterday: "At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

"It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

"The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing."