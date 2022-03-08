Dancing on Ice final forced off air next weekend

The Dancing On Ice final has been rescheduled. Picture: ITV

The final of Dancing On Ice has been pushed back a week in a major scheduling change.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dancing on Ice fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see who is crowned the winner, as the final has been pushed back.

While viewers were expecting to find out who is the new champion on March 20th, but will now have to wait until the 27th.

Instead, ITV have made the decision to air the FA Cup Quarter final, with two games playing back to back.

Regan Gascoigne is in the Dancing on Ice semi final. Picture: ITV

The second game, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, kicks off at 6pm, so Dancing on Ice’s usual slot of 6.30pm won’t be possible.

ITV have confirmed the show will have a week off, with the final airing the following Sunday at the same time.

This comes after paralympian Stef Reid became the latest celebrity eliminated after going up against Kye Whyte in the skate-off.

She scored an impressive 36.5 out of 40 thanks to her incredible Mack And Mabel-inspired routine in black and white.

During the skate-off, judge Ashley Banjo said: "Incredible skate-offs both of you, but [Kye and Tippy] were marginally stronger in the skate off."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be taking a week off Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

After losing out, Stef said: "I have absolutely loved every moment. It is just not something that I ever thought I would be able to do."

Speaking to her professional partner Andy Buchanan, she added: "Just learning to skate and getting to learn about performance and dance. I can't thank you enough."

Before that, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor was eliminated after also going up against Kye.

He is now in the semi final, along with Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, The Vamps’ Connor Ball, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

And it was a series first this week, as Brendan Cole, Kimberly and Regan all scored the maximum 40 points.

Shocked host Phillip Schofield said: "I genuinely think this is one of the best shows we have ever done."