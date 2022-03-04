Connor Ball compares injury to 'shark bite' after horror Dancing On Ice fall

The Vamps star Connor Ball has updated fans after suffering an injury on last week's Dancing On Ice.

Connor Ball has compared his leg injury to a 'shark bite' after a blade sliced his leg during Sunday night's Dancing On Ice.

The Vamps star, 25, was doing a pirate-themed routine to George Ezra song Paradise with his partner Alexandra Schauman, but sadly lost his balance during a risky move.

As he lifted her up with a mop, he fell over onto the ice, slicing his leg with a skate blade in the process.

Connor has now had stitches on his leg, and he's shared an update on his recovery.

Connor Ball sustained an injury on the ice on Sunday night. Picture: Shutterstock

He told Metro.co.uk: "When I tore off my trousers I was like 'ahh there’s a big hole in my leg!' But it’s all stitched up now and holding together and looking like a shark bite or something like that.

"In the clip, you don’t see the blade go into my leg, and I don’t realise how it happened either, I don’t even know whose blade it was."

He recently shared a photo of his injury on Instagram, writing: "what a crazy night, i really did get too much into the whole pirate thing. thank you for all the messages i really appreciate it."

Connor added that he's "absolutely gutted about the routine," but "so grateful" to his fans for voting.

He continued: "A huge thank you to the whole team for putting me back together as always and supporting through everything, it really means a lot. much love. x".

Despite the fall, judges Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean scored the pair an impressive 34 out of 40.

"You looked like one of the professional skaters, it’s a shame about the fall, but you’re still fantastic," Oti told him.