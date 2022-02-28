Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball updates fans after slicing his leg in horror fall

Dancing On Ice star Connor Ball suffered a nasty accident on the show last night.

Connor Ball lost his balance and fell while performing on Dancing On Ice last night, and injured is leg as he fell over during the routine.

The Vamps star, 25, was doing a pirate-themed routine to George Ezra song Paradise with his partner Alexandra Schauman.

Connor sadly lost his balance during a risky move, which involved lifting her up with a mop, and he fell over onto the ice.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby repeatedly asked if he was OK, to which he replied: "I don’t want to look at what’s going on with it right now."

Connor fell over during his pirate-themed dance. Picture: ITV

Alexandra then said: "it is bleeding", prompting a horrified Phillip Schofield to point out that his trousers had been ripped by the accident.

Connor then said: "The blade went into my leg, so I don’t know if something is cut up".

Connor attempted a daring lift during his routine. Picture: TV

Despite the fall, judges Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean scored the pair an impressive 34 out of 40.

"You looked like one of the professional skaters, it’s a shame about the fall, but you’re still fantastic," Oti told him.

After the episode aired, Connor told his fans that he needed stitches after the accident.

guys im okay, currently getting my leg stitched up but thank you so so so much for voting me through once again, you guys are actually incredible i’m too lucky honestly — Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) February 27, 2022

