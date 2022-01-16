Who is Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Connor Ball is on Dancing on Ice 2022. Picture: ITV/Instagram

How old is Connor Ball and what is his height?

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

And The Vamps star Connor Ball is one of the brave celebs who has decided to sign up for the 2022 series.

But who is Connor Ball and how is he famous? Here’s what we know…

Connor Ball is a member of The Vamps. Picture: Alamy

How old is Connor Ball and where is he from?

Connor was born March 15, 1996, making him 25-years-old. He is thought to be around 5ft6.

He is the bassist of the British boyband The Vamps, along with Bradley Simpson, James McVey, and Tristan Evans.

After sharing cover videos on YouTube, Connor was the last member of the group to be asked to join.

The star was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, but when his parents split up, he moved to England with his mum and younger brother, Lewis.

Is Connor Ball still in The Vamps?

The band is still together.

Connor Ball has joined the Dancing On Ice line up. Picture: Alamy

The Vamps first formed in 2011 and released their debut album 'Meet the Vamps' in 2014 and their most recent album was called 'Cherry Blossom' in October 2020.

They took a break a couple of years ago because they were worried about boredom and burnout.

James McVey previously told The Sun: "It was getting to a point where it was turning into a conveyer belt.

"We loved what we were doing but it was about making sure that we weren't going to burnout. We needed to live a little bit.

"Last year we had a moment where we wanted to take some time apart just to see what would happen and we naturally gravitated back together, which was nice as I imagine a lot of bands after nine years of touring probably don't ever come back."

Some of their most famous songs include All Night, Wild Heart, Can We Dance and Just My Type.

How much is Connor Ball worth?

According to OK! magazine, the band are collectively worth £7.3 million.

Who is Connor Ball’s girlfriend?

Connor Ball has got a girlfriend called Lucy Moore and the pair often share loved up photos together on social media.

On Connor’s birthday last year, Lucy shared a sweet message to her boyfriend reading: “Happy Birthday to my special human, look at all the big smiles you make me do. Adore you❤️🥳🥳🥳.”