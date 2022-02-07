Dancing on Ice horror as Connor Ball suffers shock accident live on TV

Connor Ball shocked Dancing On Ice viewers as his stitches split live on Sunday’s show.

Dancing On Ice viewers were left with their mouths open this week, when Connor Ball suffered an injury.

The Vamps singer was supposed to open Sunday night’s show, but suffered an injury backstage right before they went live.

After his performance later on, Connor, 25, was then seen holding a tissue to his chin as blood poured down his face.

Host Stephen Mulhern told viewers: "Obviously Dancing on Ice is completely live. Connor before the show was meant to open the entire show but had an accident backstage.

Connor Ball was left bleeding on Dancing on Ice
Connor Ball was left bleeding on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

"He had stitches before the show so he couldn't go on first and they've now opened up."

He then said to Connor: "Mate - first of all, I don't know how you still performed. What happened backstage?"

Connor then told fans: "I was a bit stressed about the spin. I kept trying to perfect the spin. I just slipped down and smacked my face."

Stephen, 44, added: "We'll get it seen to. I know the paramedics are on stand-by. It's dripping on your shirt. Well done mate."

As he then headed off stage, a concerned Holly Willoughby, 41, told him: "Keep pressure on it."

Stephen Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice
Stephen Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Connor was then taken by his dancing partner Alexandra Schauman to be seen by the medical team on-set.

After all the drama, one fan tweeted: "Connor coming out skating amazing whilst in pain my love for him he’s iconic.”

“Am I the only one that thinks Connor should have been allowed to get treatment instead of letting him bleed?,” said another.

While a third agreed: “I think they should have let Connor go and see the paramedics rather than hear the judges comments… just a tad uncomfortable to watch.”

Despite his injury, Connor managed to bag a score of 33 out of 40 and was kept in by the viewers votes.

It was S Club star Rachel Stevens who ended up being sent home after ending up in the bottom two with Kye Whyte.

