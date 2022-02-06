Why isn't Philip Schofield on Dancing On Ice?

Phillip Schofield has been replaced on This Morning this week. Picture: Shutterstock

Why isn't Phil on DOI tonight? Find out why the presenter has been replaced for this evening's episode...

Dancing On Ice 2022 is back for round four, and we can't wait to see what the skaters have in store this week.

If you're just tuning into the show, you'll have noticed that one of the show's biggest stars is absent.

Phillip Schofield has been replaced this week due to the fact that he tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. He has also been absent from his hosting duties at This Morning while he quarantines.

Phillip is absent from Dancing On Ice this week. Picture: Shutterstock

Posting a photo of his positive lateral flow test, Phil wrote: "Well b******s." He added that it's "Currently just a slightly sore throat".

Stephen Mulhern is standing in for Phil on DOI this week, with a source previously telling the Mirror: "While Phil is off recovering, Stephen was delighted to be asked to step in to fill his shoes and present alongside Holly.

"He gets on with everyone so bosses are more than happy for him to step up. Everyone's wishing Phil a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his rightful place later this month."

Phil tested positive for Covid this week. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Stephen has a huge number of presenting credits to his name, and he's worked on ITV shows like Rolling In It, Catchphrase and In For A Penny.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm