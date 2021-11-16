Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

16 November 2021, 07:58 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 09:35

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Miriam Margolyes accused Phillip Schofield of 'outing her' after she did an 'enormous fart' during the This Morning ad break.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning was left in chaos on Monday when Miriam Margolyes passed wind during the break.

The Harry Potter actress is known for her unpredictable TV interviews, but it was her actions off-screen that left Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears.

After returning from the adverts during the first show of the week, Phillip and Holly were in hysterics Miriam, 80, watched on.

Phillip, 59, couldn’t even get his words out as he giggled and put his head in his hands.

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning
Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

He told viewers: “I can’t… professionally, I should pull myself together but… Miriam’s just done the most enormous fart.”

Miriam then responded: “You outed me,”, to which Philip said: “You outed it!”

The star then explained: "It was just when we came out of the break, there was no pulling myself together then,"

Holly, 40, was seen wiping tears from her face, as she said: "I'm so sorry, if we could have pulled ourselves together we wouldn't have said anything."

Phil then added: "But on purpose, it wasn't as if she tried to keep it in. She actually lifted up and said, 'That's better'."

Holly and Phil were in hysterics on This Morning
Holly and Phil were in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Viewers at home also found the whole thing hilarious, with one person writing on Twitter: “I think Phillip and Holly need to do a late night show! Then they can be as naughty as they want and let Miriam let rip in more than one way.”

Someone else said: “OMG #askmiriam is THE BEST agony aunt I’ve ever seen She needs a weekly segment on the show.”

While a third added: "I absolutely love everything about Miriam.”

And a fourth wrote: “Loved watching Miriam She tells it how it is I need to be more like her And we need to see more of her on This morning .”

Miriam looked sheepish on This Morning
Miriam looked sheepish on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Miriam was on the show to talk about all things relationships, and help viewers with love advice.

Earlier in the show she left Phil speechless when she made a risque joke about him.

After she said she was willing to discuss all topics, including sex, Miriam suggested that sometimes people who are starting to date should wait, before jokingly adding: "Unlike you, Phil."

Phillip then laughed before asking: "I don’t know what that means?"

Before Holly interjected: "What do you know that I don’t?"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street
The line up for I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Shopping

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

Trending on Heart

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Celebrities

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Celebrities

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Lifestyle

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Celebrities

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip
We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

Celebrities

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly?

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her diagnosis

Christine McGuinness reveals she has been diagnosed as autistic

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Georgia and Liam had a bitter break up on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia star Georgia Fairweather opens up on shock fall out with Liam Cooper
Snow is heading for the UK

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way

News

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle