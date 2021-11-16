Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

By Heart reporter

Miriam Margolyes accused Phillip Schofield of 'outing her' after she did an 'enormous fart' during the This Morning ad break.

This Morning was left in chaos on Monday when Miriam Margolyes passed wind during the break.

The Harry Potter actress is known for her unpredictable TV interviews, but it was her actions off-screen that left Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in tears.

After returning from the adverts during the first show of the week, Phillip and Holly were in hysterics Miriam, 80, watched on.

Phillip, 59, couldn’t even get his words out as he giggled and put his head in his hands.

He told viewers: “I can’t… professionally, I should pull myself together but… Miriam’s just done the most enormous fart.”

Miriam then responded: “You outed me,”, to which Philip said: “You outed it!”

The star then explained: "It was just when we came out of the break, there was no pulling myself together then,"

Holly, 40, was seen wiping tears from her face, as she said: "I'm so sorry, if we could have pulled ourselves together we wouldn't have said anything."

Phil then added: "But on purpose, it wasn't as if she tried to keep it in. She actually lifted up and said, 'That's better'."

Viewers at home also found the whole thing hilarious, with one person writing on Twitter: “I think Phillip and Holly need to do a late night show! Then they can be as naughty as they want and let Miriam let rip in more than one way.”

Someone else said: “OMG #askmiriam is THE BEST agony aunt I’ve ever seen She needs a weekly segment on the show.”

While a third added: "I absolutely love everything about Miriam.”

And a fourth wrote: “Loved watching Miriam She tells it how it is I need to be more like her And we need to see more of her on This morning .”

Miriam was on the show to talk about all things relationships, and help viewers with love advice.

Earlier in the show she left Phil speechless when she made a risque joke about him.

After she said she was willing to discuss all topics, including sex, Miriam suggested that sometimes people who are starting to date should wait, before jokingly adding: "Unlike you, Phil."

Phillip then laughed before asking: "I don’t know what that means?"

Before Holly interjected: "What do you know that I don’t?"