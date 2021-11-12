Eamonn Holmes 'quits This Morning' after 15 years

12 November 2021, 06:38

Eamonn Holmes has reportedly quit This Morning
Eamonn Holmes has reportedly quit This Morning. Picture: ITV

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has reportedly quit after landing a new job on GB News.

Eamonn Holmes has allegedly quit This Morning after 15 years as a presenter.

According to reports, the 61-year-old has already got a new job and will be joining GB news where he will have his own show.

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford previously presented Friday's episode of This Morning since 2006, but were axed from their regular slot last year.

Eamonn and Ruth have been presenting on This Morning for 15 years
Eamonn and Ruth have been presenting on This Morning for 15 years. Picture: ITV

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary replaced them, while Eamonn and Ruth currently stand in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during summer holidays.

A source told The Mirror: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

"He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV.”

They added: “All good things come to an end.”

Apparently, Eamonn will be starting on GB News next year and will front his own show 'several times a week'.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

While Eamonn is yet to speak out on the claims, he recently admitted he worries about offending the public while he is presenting This Morning.

“It’s a minefield, it’s a total worry all the time," he told the Daily Star.

“I don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘I’m going to say something offensive to somebody’.

“I know I’m the most tolerant, caring, open-minded person but that doesn’t stop me saying that something is wrong or right, or having a joke.

“But there are people who wake up wanting to be offended and they literally want you sacked."

Eamonn Holmes is yet to make a comment on claims he's quit This Morning
Eamonn Holmes is yet to make a comment on claims he's quit This Morning. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Eamonn recently caused controversy when he 'liked' a tweet seemingly taking a dig at his ITV bosses.

The message from a fan read: "When you listen to @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL and the everyday normal things they get up to, it makes you wonder why management at @thismorning have relegated them to holidays only?

"They deserve a regular spot, bring them back for a weekly slot please, it makes sense! #thismorning."

Eamonn and Ruth released a statement last year that they'd be stepping down from their regular Friday slot.

The statement read: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

"We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two!"

