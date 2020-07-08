Who is new This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?

Chef Joseph has a special connection to This Morning's Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison and what is his Instagram? Find out here...

This Morning has welcomed guest chef Joseph Denison onto the show from East London.

The culinary expert appeared via video link to show Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how to make some delicious dishes.

But who is Joseph, and how does he know Holly Willoughby? Find out everything...

Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey?

Joseph is a chef and founder of The Bread and Butter Supper Club along with his pals Noah and Henry.

The three boys first met at the King Alfred School in 2009 when Joseph joined at the age of 12.

After growing up in North London, Joseph qualified from ‘ALMA - scuola internazionale di cucina italiana’ in Parma, Italy.

He has also worked in restaurants and supper clubs in London, including as the sous chef at Gabriel Waterhouse’s ‘The Water House Project’ in Bethnal Green, and as a Chef De Partie at Pidgin in Hackney.

Joseph has said he dreams of setting up his own restaurant, but co-created The Bread+Butter Supper Club event in London 'as a way to keep moving forward in the culinary world'.

What is Joseph's Instagram?

You can find him on Instagram @joechef_.

How does he know Holly Willoughby know This Morning chef Joseph?

Last time Joesph was on This Morning, Phillip Schofield asked how Holly knew their guest chef.

Phil introduced him: "Joseph is going to join us now live from East London, this is right up my street Joseph, I cannot tell you, fried chicken sandwich.

"Are you going to declare an interest?" he asked Holly.

Holly then replied: "Good morning! Yes I am, Joseph I have known since he was teeny teeny tiny, so it's really weird for me to sit here now and see you all grown up on the telly! Are you ok?"

Joseph replied: "Well yeah, I am happy to be here! I am happy to be here on the telly with you."

Mimicking Holly, Phil then said: "That was a very caring, 'Are you ok?'"

He added: "Your pedigree is amazing, you were running Bread and Butter Supper Club in Hackney before lockdown, with your mates.

"But you've lived in Italy, worked under Michelin-starred chefs, this is a hell of a pedigree!"

Joseph replied: "Yes, thank you! I moved to Italy just after school, it was terrifying but amazing, I learnt some wicked skills over there that I will never forget."

