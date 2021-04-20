Who is new This Morning chef Jon Watts?

20 April 2021, 11:42 | Updated: 20 April 2021, 15:04

Jon Watts is appearing on This Morning for the first time
Jon Watts is appearing on This Morning for the first time. Picture: Instagram

Who is This Morning cook Jon Watts and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the chef...

This Morning has introduced a brand new chef to their line up in the form of Jon Watts.

The young cook is appearing on the programme to show off his favourite dishes to millions of viewers at home.

But who is Jon Watts and how can I follow him on Instagram? Here’s what we know…

Who is new This Morning chef Jon Watts?

Jon Watts runs his own catering business where he makes delicious dishes for events, as well as private clients such as royals and celebrities.

The culinary expert found his love for food after he ended up in a young offenders institute at the age of 18 with a sentence of six and a half years.

In his own words, Jon said he ‘managed to turn his life around and became the first person to earn a Gold D of E Award behind bars’.

Read More: Who is This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Carey? And how does he know Holly Willoughby?

Through the skills section, he found a passion in cooking, as he explains: “First it was just the easy route because I happened to be working in the prison kitchen at the time.

“Little did I know that I was being introduced to a world that would change my life forever.

“I learnt the basics of cooking, hygiene practices and food safety whilst working towards an NVQ level 3 in professional cookery.”

Jon Watts shares his recipes on Instagram
Jon Watts shares his recipes on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Jon was later given a job at one of Jamie Oliver’s restaurants where he worked for five years, before starting his own business.

In 2015, Jon was offering a private chef service and bought a food truck to serve on the high street and at events.

He has since worked for big names such as The X Factor and Quorn, where he has managed to build a substantial client list.

On his website, Jon says: “I use my love for food to spread joy and help others find purpose and change their lives.

“I mentor youngsters who have been in trouble with the law and regularly go back into prisons to share my experiences.

“I find myself being in a very fortunate position where I am able to do something I really love AND get paid for it!”

You can now find Jon sharing all his favourite recipes on Instagram @jonwatts88.

