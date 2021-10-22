This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

22 October 2021, 12:50

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning fans have been left stunned after finding out a secret team are responsible for the dishes revealed on the show.

This Morning's TV chef Clodagh McKenna has revealed exactly what happens behind-the-scenes during the cooking segment of the hit show, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Taking to her Instagram stories before Thursday's cooking demonstration, Clodagh filmed the team working on the show, including the producer and others.

She also filmed a woman called Tilly, who she says "actually cooked some pie today".

Clodagh McKenna revealed that she did not cook the finished pies on This Morning
Clodagh McKenna revealed that she did not cook the finished pies on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Speaking to fans, she said: "Tilly, the brilliant cook, who actually cooked some pie today!"

"So we are making this gorgeous chicken pie. With mushroom and kale, or cabbage. I think we are on at 12:15? See you at 12:15!”

This left fans of the show questioning who really cooks the finished dishes which are revealed as "one I made earlier".

And it turns out that often the finished product hasn't even been cooked by the TV chef.

Clodagh McKenna introduced her fans to Tilly, who had cooked the pies for the show earlier this week
Clodagh McKenna introduced her fans to Tilly, who had cooked the pies for the show earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Clodagh McKenna

In a statement released by ITV to the Mirror, they explained that "food technicians" will work with the chefs to "help prep the ingredients and additional dishes".

However, they added that the recipes are always the chef's own and they do cook them live on the show when their segment in on.

ITV revealed that there are food technicians that help the chefs with their segments
ITV revealed that there are food technicians that help the chefs with their segments. Picture: Instagram/Clodagh McKenna

The statement reads: "All TV shows with a food element will have a food technician that work with the chefs to help prep the ingredients and additional dishes required for a live show and aid with the several versions required throughout the morning...but of course they are the chefs own recipes and the chef of course cook live on the show too when it's time for their item.

"In this case, Tilly would have helped get the dish ready that was needed at the start of the show to show viewers what dish will look like later."

