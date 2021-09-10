Holly Willoughby fans shocked that husband Dan looks just like Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby and her husband attended the NTAs. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Holly Willoughby has baffled fans after she shared a photo of her Phillip Schofield ‘lookalike’ husband on Instagram.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby had an incredible night at the National Television Awards after scooping the Best Daytime Show award alongside Phillip Schofield.

And while we couldn’t stop staring at Holly’s incredible dress on the red carpet, fans seemed to be distracted by her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The couple have been married since 2007 and attended the NTAs together, with Holly sharing a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of their evening.

One shot sees Dan posing alongside Phillip outside on a terrace, with Holly calling them the ‘dream team’.

In the pic, Dan and Phil look smart in their suits, while Holly is laughing alongside them with a glass of wine.

One of her followers was quick to comment: "Stunning Holly, has Dan morphed into Phil?"

“Thought there were two Phillip Scofield's for a millisecond," said another, while a third added: “I thought the same thing, Dan is now a silver fox."

Holly and Phil looked amazing at the NTAs. Picture: Getty Images

"Well Holly's Mr and Phil will look like twin foxes," a fourth said, while a fifth added: "Gosh!! Dan has hair! Morphing into Phil."

This comes as Holly and Phil took to the stage on Thursday evening to pick up the Best Daytime Show award again.

Beating the likes of Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop, Phil said: "We really bloody wanted this more so this year than ever before. We'd all been tin hats on in a studio with no people.

"All the people were off but we were kept on air. Amazing group of people kept us on every day. It's been a s****y year times three."

The duo are known for turning up to This Morning feeling a little bit worse for wear after the ceremony.

Fans of the show will remember they once arrived in their outfits from the night before after not having gone to bed.

Luckily, this year the duo didn’t have to work, with Phil adding: "We are now off until Monday for the first time ever so I am off my face in about five minutes."