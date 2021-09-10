Kate Garraway reveals emotional moment she told husband Derek Draper about NTAs win

Kate Garraway has shared a rare glimpse of her husband Derek after her documentary won at the National Television Awards.

Kate Garraway has shared a photo of the moment she told her husband Derek Draper about her NTAs win.

The Good Morning Britain host broke down in tears as she accepted the accolade for authored documentary for her show ‘Kate Garraway: Finding Derek’.

The programme followed her partner’s devastating battle with coronavirus and the toll it has taken on their family.

Posting on Instagram, Kate, 54, can be seen showing off the gong, while Derek smiles from his bed.

She captioned the post: “’Wow. Thank you so so much.

“Have been in such an emotional daze all night I failed to get a single photo of me or the brilliant @flickerproductions team who made #findingderek @theofficalntas!!

“But maybe this is the photo you most wanted to see anyway – Me FaceTiming Derek (via Darcey’s phone!) to tell him we had won! From him and from the bottom of our family’s hearts THANKYOU.

“For all who are struggling on and holding on to hope – this is for you.

Kate Garraway won an NTA last night. Picture: ITV

“And to all the other wonderful nominations in the category – @marcusrashford @katieprice @romankemp @robburrowmndfundraiser_ proud to be among you and I salute your brilliance & bravery xxx.”

The documentary comes after Derek caught Covid last March and was put into an induced coma.

He spent more than a year in hospital before returning home this April to be reunited with his wife, and their children, Darcey and Billy.

Back at the NTAs, Kate was overwhelmed when she was announced winner last night, telling viewers: “Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason you did because our story is your story.

“We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the scares. The fight goes on.

Kate Garraway, her husband Derek and their children. Picture: Getty Images

“We’ve all been touched by the pandemic. Whether it’s livelihood, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries which have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they have also been affected by the pandemic.”

In a nod to her children, Kate added: “I want to say to all the other Darceys and Billys and Dereks — whatever you’re going through and however you are affected, you are not forgotten.

“We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the scares. The fight goes on. But of course, most of all, Derek. Who should be here.

“Who should have the chance to tell his story, Derek, you are going to get the chance. Believe. The hope is real.”