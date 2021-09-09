Holly Willoughby left sobbing on This Morning as Kate Garraway opens up about Derek's health

Holly Willoughby was in tears listening to Kate Garraway talk about her husband. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left in tears as she and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield spoke to Kate Garraway on the show.

Holly Willoughby was left sobbing on This Morning today after Kate Garraway opened up on her family's struggles over her husband Derek's condition.

The Good Morning Britain host's husband, Derek Draper, contacted Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 12 months in hospital.

He is now home with Kate and their children, however, his condition still means he can barely move or speak.

Kate appeared on This Morning today to talk about her documentary surrounding Derek and his Covid-19 battle, which has been nominated for a National Television Award.

Holly was left emotional after Kate admitted feeling a "gnawing loneliness" as she craves to see her beloved husband react to her and their children.

Speaking on the show, Holly asked Kate what she wanted to say to people who believe that Covid-19 is a 'hoax'.

Kate Garraway's documentary about Derek's Covid-19 battle has been nominated for a National Television Award. Picture: ITV

Kate told them: "If you don't think it exists spend and hour in my home. You don't want to go through what Derek’s gone through, you don't want your children to go through what Bill and Darcy are going through and you don’t what the worry that his parents are going through, you don't want that worry in your life.

"And if getting vaccinated makes the symptoms that you get and the effect of Covid on you or someone you love better it kind of seems like a no brainer to me."

Derek contracted Covid-19 in March 2020. Picture: Alamy

Holly attempted to hold back tears as Phillip called Kate a "remarkable woman".

Reacting to Holly's emotional state, Kate said: "Holly are you crying? I don’t want to make everyone cry. I don’t want to make everybody miserable."

Holly replied: "Yes (I'm crying) no, I know, but you’ve done so well. You have. Well done you. Sorry, I haven’t got a tissue! I’ll use my sleeve."

Kate will be attending the National Television Awards this evening, where she is nominated in the Authored Documentary category.