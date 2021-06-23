This Morning viewers in tears as terminal competition winner plans to spend money on 'farewell' party

By Alice Dear

Heather Bone revealed she wanted to spend the This Morning winnings on a party to say goodbye to her loved ones.

This Morning viewers were left heartbroken on Tuesday when the winner of Dosh on your Doorstep revealed she only had months to live.

Alison Hammond turned up on the doorstep of Heather Bone's home, where she went on to win £1,000.

The 40-year-old mum told Alison, as well as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in the studio, that she had only three months left to live following a battle with breast cancer.

Heather touched the hearts of This Morning viewers with her positive outlook on life, despite her circumstances, as well as her plans to spend the money on a 'farewell' party for her loved ones.

She told Alison: "I am going to have a 'wake me up before I go, go' party, a party before my passing."

Heather won £1,000 on Dosh on your Doorstep, before Holly and Phil added £1,000 to the fund. Picture: Instagram/heathers_cancer_journey

Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and was given the all clear just before she celebrated her 40th birthday, however, she was later told she had brain metastases.

When asked how she stays so upbeat for her family, Heather said: "There's no point moping, it is what it is, if I mope it won't help my family, my husband and my children."

Heather explained how she was planning a farewell party after she was told she has three months to live. Picture: ITV

This Morning organised Craig David to send a message of love and support to Heather, before Holly and Phil revealed they would be adding £1,000 to her party fund on top of the money she had already won.

Phil told her: "We know it's your birthday on Thursday, so as a birthday present from all of us we are adding another £1,000 to your party, from all of us."

Heather revealed during the segment that she had previously appeared on This Morning back in 2012, when she proposed to her husband on the show.

Heather and her husband married in 2018 after 17 years together, and have two teenage sons.

Viewers of the show were left emotional over Heather's story, with one person writing on Twitter: "What a brave and lovely lady Heather is, her attitude is uplifting and very inspiring."

Another commented: "Am crying with joy. Heater, have a great birthday if you're reading this."