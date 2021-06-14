Phillip Schofield reveals he saved his father's life using CPR

Speaking on today's This Morning, Phil revealed he used CPR to save his father's life.

Phillip Schofield revealed that he got an 'extra 20 years' with his dad Brian after using CPR to save his life when he was in his early twenties.

The This Morning presenter, 59, spoke candidly about his experience during a segment on how to do CPR, after it was used to save footballer Christian Eriksen's life when he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in the Euros on Saturday.

Speaking to Dr Ellie as she demonstrated the technique, Phillip said that he himself had used it on his own father, which had saved his life and given him an 'extra 20 years with him'.

Philip saved his dad's life when he was 22. Picture: ITV

He said: "I brought my dad back doing that and we got 20 extra years with him because of that, so you just never know.

"If I hadn’t been in that night, then you know, that would have been it."

Phil was just 22 when his own dad suffered a cardiac arrest, and he used CPR techniques he had seen on TV to save his life.

Philip Schofield opened up about his experience on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

The presenter previously opened up about his experience back in 2018, saying: I've done it myself, brought my dad back. He had a heart attack and died in front of us on the carpet.

"I hadn't trained at all, but just what I'd seen on the telly, and it worked."

Phil's dad Brian passed away in 2008 at the age of 72.

Find out how to do CPR in the video below: