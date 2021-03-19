Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears on This Morning as viewers call him out for live blunder

By Alice Dear

Dermot O'Leary was caught out by This Morning viewers on Friday's show as he accidentally swore.

The moment occurred during the first section of the show, when he and Alison were talking about arguments over loading the dishwasher.

Dermot was complaining about the way his wife loads the dishwasher, before saying: "S**t, I’m gonna get killed for that!"

It appeared that co-host Alison Hammond hadn't noticed the mistake, as the show continued to go on as normal.

Dermot O'Leary's on-air mistake didn't seem to be picked up by Alison Hammond. Picture: ITV

However, people on Twitter were fast to let Dermot know that it hadn't gone unnoticed for them.

The This Morning presenters were discussing dishwasher arguments in the house when Dermot accidentally swore. Picture: ITV

One person wrote online: "Ohhhhh Dermot just said s**t on #ThisMorning. Don’t apologise, don’t make him apologise. Go on Dermot!"

Another commented: "Dermot O'leary saying s**t is a cracking way to start the show."

A third shared: "The world of Twitter heard you Dermot you’re in trouble now!"

People on Twitter were quick to let Dermot O'Leary know they had heard the blunder. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time this has happened on This Morning, with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis also accidentally dropped a swear work on the show.

Last month, during a call-in with a viewer, he appeared to accidentally slip out swear word 's***es', after he tried to say 'sites' and 'shysters' at the same time."

