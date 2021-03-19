Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears on This Morning as viewers call him out for live blunder

19 March 2021, 11:56

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dermot O'Leary was caught out by This Morning viewers on Friday's show as he accidentally swore.

Dermot O'Leary, 47, was called out by This Morning viewers on Friday's show after he accidentally swore on the live show.

The moment occurred during the first section of the show, when he and Alison were talking about arguments over loading the dishwasher.

Dermot was complaining about the way his wife loads the dishwasher, before saying: "S**t, I’m gonna get killed for that!"

It appeared that co-host Alison Hammond hadn't noticed the mistake, as the show continued to go on as normal.

READ MORE: Holly and Phil scold caller for snubbing son's wedding after she wasn't invited to bride's dress shopping

Dermot O'Leary's on-air mistake didn't seem to be picked up by Alison Hammond
Dermot O'Leary's on-air mistake didn't seem to be picked up by Alison Hammond. Picture: ITV

However, people on Twitter were fast to let Dermot know that it hadn't gone unnoticed for them.

The This Morning presenters were discussing dishwasher arguments in the house when Dermot accidentally swore
The This Morning presenters were discussing dishwasher arguments in the house when Dermot accidentally swore. Picture: ITV

One person wrote online: "Ohhhhh Dermot just said s**t on #ThisMorning. Don’t apologise, don’t make him apologise. Go on Dermot!"

Another commented: "Dermot O'leary saying s**t is a cracking way to start the show."

A third shared: "The world of Twitter heard you Dermot you’re in trouble now!"

People on Twitter were quick to let Dermot O'Leary know they had heard the blunder
People on Twitter were quick to let Dermot O'Leary know they had heard the blunder. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time this has happened on This Morning, with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis also accidentally dropped a swear work on the show.

Last month, during a call-in with a viewer, he appeared to accidentally slip out swear word 's***es', after he tried to say 'sites' and 'shysters' at the same time."

READ NOW: Martin Lewis accidentally 'swears' during This Morning segment on fraud

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phaldut Sharma plays Ram Sihdu in Unforgotten

Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is Ram Sihu actor Phaldut Sharma and was he in EastEnders?
The One season two release date

Will there be a season two of The One on Netflix?

Here's what the Gogglebox cast do for a living

What do the Gogglebox stars do for a living? Find out what jobs the cast have in real life
How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Line of Duty season 5 ended on a cliffhanger

Line of Duty season 5 recap: What happened at the end of the last series of Line of Duty?

Trending on Heart

Watch old series' of Line of Duty online

How to watch every series of Line of Duty online

Patsy Palmer has responded to trolls telling her to 'get over herself'

Patsy Palmer hits back at trolls who told her to 'get over herself' after storming off interview

Celebrities

These are the most popular celebrity wedding venues

These are the most popular celebrity wedding venues, including £2,000 per guest ranch

Weddings

Joe Exotic will be returning to our screens soon

New Tiger King documentary announced exploring 'the cult of Joe Exotic'
The Gogglebox cast watched Meghan and Harry's Oprah chat on the show

Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints after cast poke fun at Meghan Markle interview

Gogglebox