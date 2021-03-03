Holly and Phil scold caller for snubbing son's wedding after she wasn't invited to bride's dress shopping

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked when the caller said she wasn't going to her sons wedding after feeling like she hadn't been 'involved' with the plans.

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had some firm words for one of their callers on Wednesday morning.

A woman – who used the false name Mandy – called into the show's 'family feud' call-in to ask if she was being unreasonable by not attending her son's wedding following a falling out.

READ MORE: The Chase announces new spin-off show without Bradley Walsh

Holly and Phil couldn't believe it when the caller said she wasn't going to attend her son's wedding. Picture: ITV

She explained that her son and his bride-to-be have been together for 10 years, and that the entire family was ecstatic when they got engaged in 2019.

However, they have since had several arguments after Mandy felt like the couple had not involved her in the big day.

She explained that she was upset she hadn't been invited to bridal dress shopping with her future daughter-in-law – which was only attended by the bride and her mother – and that she was disappointed neither of her daughters – the groom's sisters – had not been asked to be bridesmaids.

She explained: "We weren't involved in any of it, it came to a lot of arguments."

Phillip warned 'Mandy' that she would regret the decision. Picture: ITV

After telling her story, she admitted she was not going to attend the wedding – leaving Holly and Phil shocked.

Phillip argued that he didn't think it was "unreasonable" that the bride only bought her mother dress shopping, and begged her to rethink her decision.

Holly also tried to convince the woman to put her feelings aside for her son's big day, telling her ultimately that a wedding is about what the bride and groom want.

She told her: "Your job as mother of the groom is just to be there and give them as much love as they possible can and support them."

Holly told 'Mandy' that is was her job to be there on the wedding day. Picture: ITV

Phil also had some harsh words for Mandy, telling her on the show: "I think you're going to massively regret this because what you're doing is you're going to end up estranged from your son, he'll spend more time with his wife and her family."

He added: "The bottom line Mandy is that it is there day and they should be able to what they want, and it's not what you want... it's not your day."

The caller said she agreed with what the presenters had said but that she was just "hurt".

READ NOW: Martin Lewis accidentally 'swears' during This Morning segment on fraud