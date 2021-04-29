Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has This Morning interview taken off air

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to cut the guest off after his wife starting shouting on the video link.

This Morning descended into chaos on Thursday after a guest claiming to be the secret love child of Camilla and Charles had his interview crashed by his own wife.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 55, believes he is the son of Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, claiming he was conceived by the royal couple in 1965.

British-born engineer Simon, who now lives in Australia, joined hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to discuss his quest to prove his claims.

Simon claims that he was conceived in 1965, five years before Camilla and Charles reportedly first met. Picture: ITV

Simon was born in 1966 and was adopted at a young age by a couple who he claims were employees in royal residences and entrusted with him.

In 1998, Simon said his adoptive grandmother, shortly before she passed away, confirmed to him that the Duchess of Cornwall is his mother.

He told Holly and Phil that he is looking for the truth and is requesting a DNA test from the royal family to confirm his claims.

Prince Charles and Camilla have never responded to Simon's claims. Picture: Getty

Simon, who believes he and his children resemble members of the royal family, claims his eye colour was changed when he was eight-years-old to stop people from noticing a connection between him and the royal family.

He told Phil and Holly that he thinks "they didn't have a choice but to do this" due to the gossip going around at the time.

Simon's wife caused the interview to be taken off air when she swore. Picture: ITV

The This Morning hosts later brought Royal Biographer Robert Jobson into the interview, who said: "Personally I must say I think it's a bit of a stretch, the photographs don't look anything like the royal family."

He went on to add that it sounded "more like a James Bond" film to him.

Mr Jobson also added that while Simon claims he was conceived in 1965, Camilla and Charles didn't meet until 1970.

Phillip Schofield had to intervene when the interview became heated. Picture: ITV

The interview quickly became heated between the two, which was followed by Simon's wife barging in on the interview and screaming down the video link.

She could be heard shouting "lies!" before swearing, causing the hosts to pull the interview off air.

After cutting the guest off, Phillip commented: "That wasn't very royal, was it?"

The Royal family have never responded to Simon's claims.

