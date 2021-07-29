This Morning fans in tears as terminally ill girl, 9, has wish granted on the show

Sophie, who has terminal cancer, had one of her wishes granted on Thursday's episode of This Morning.

This Morning fans were left in tears after a nine-year-old girl called Sophie had one of her wishes granted on the show.

Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a rare cancer that forms in children's soft tissue, in September 2020.

One of Sophie's wishes was to visit the This Morning studio, which she did with her mum and dad on Thursday July 29.

Sophie's parents tragically confirmed that her cancer is terminal, and that Sophie only has up to six months to live.

Despite her diagnosis, Sophie remains positive, and has written a list of things she wants to experience.

Sophie appeared on This Morning with her parents today
Sophie appeared on This Morning with her parents today. Picture: ITV

Her dad said: "She had a 12-inch tumour that was removed back in September

"Unfortunately, she relapsed in June back after nine months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. So they've told us there's no cure for it now but Sophie, being Sophie, wants to be positive."

Sophie's mum added that they had decided to stop her treatment, which "hadn't been an easy decision".

She said: "We know what the consequences are of stopping treatment.

Sophie was diagnosed with cancer last year
Sophie was diagnosed with cancer last year. Picture: ITV

"I think for us, quality of life was definitely more important at the time. Selfishly, for us, it would be the time. But we thought, actually, with the effects of the chemo and this new chemo that we were on wasn't actually working, we felt that actually the [right] decision was to stop the treatment."

When Sophie was asked what she thought about the studio, she responded: "It's smaller than i thought... I thought it was real windows!"

Holly Willoughby, who is Sophie's favourite presenter, also appeared via video link to give her a "big virtual cuddle".

She also gifted Sophie the tiara that she wore for the This Morning pantomime last year, as well as the water bottle she used when presenting I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Holly gifted Sophie the tiara she wore for the This Morning panto last year
Holly gifted Sophie the tiara she wore for the This Morning panto last year. Picture: ITV

This Morning took to Twitter to praise Sophie, who is also campaigning for better food in hospitals and play assistants at the weekends, with one writing: "Sophie is utterly delightful. May all her wishes be granted #ThisMorning."

Another added: "Life is so unfair #ThisMorning."

A third wrote: "Oh Sophie I’m crying me eyes out #ThisMorning,"

A fourth added: "Omg I'm in tears at that. Little Sophie, amazing. #thismorning."

