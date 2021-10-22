Linda Robson forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women

Loose Women star Linda Robson accidentally said the f word live on the show yesterday.

Linda Robson was forced to apologise yesterday after accidentally letting slip a swear word while live on Loose Women.

The presenter, 63, was introducing a segment about ITV's cash competition, but thought she was in a rehearsal rather than live on air.

She let slip the f word while wheeling a box of money into the studio.

Linda said: "Oh hello ladies, they've left me in charge of the prize - can you believe it?

Linda accidentally said the f word on yesterday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Linda didn't realise he was on air during the segment. Picture: ITV

"This is it! It's one million pounds right here in this trolley. It came straight from the ITV bank account this morning.

"But how the f**k do I look at it?"

Linda's fellow panellists gasped as they realised she thought she was off air, prompting Linda to say: "Are we live on air?"

Her fellow panellists gasped when they realised her mistake. Picture: ITV

Host Charlene White quickly apologised for Linda's language, saying: "We’re so sorry. I would like to apologise for Linda's language.

"She knows that she has done wrong. I think Linda had forgotten that we were live on air."

Many viewers saw the funny side of Linda's mistake, with one writing: "So, so funny."

Another added: "Haha!!! Linda Robson dropping the F-BOMB live on air!"

A third wrote: "Got to love Linda Robson made me smile."