Linda Robson forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women

22 October 2021, 11:38

Loose Women star Linda Robson accidentally said the f word live on the show yesterday.

Linda Robson was forced to apologise yesterday after accidentally letting slip a swear word while live on Loose Women.

The presenter, 63, was introducing a segment about ITV's cash competition, but thought she was in a rehearsal rather than live on air.

She let slip the f word while wheeling a box of money into the studio.

Linda said: "Oh hello ladies, they've left me in charge of the prize - can you believe it?

Linda accidentally said the f word on yesterday's Loose Women
Linda accidentally said the f word on yesterday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV
Linda didn't realise he was on air during the segment
Linda didn't realise he was on air during the segment. Picture: ITV

"This is it! It's one million pounds right here in this trolley. It came straight from the ITV bank account this morning.

"But how the f**k do I look at it?"

Linda's fellow panellists gasped as they realised she thought she was off air, prompting Linda to say: "Are we live on air?"

Her fellow panellists gasped when they realised her mistake
Her fellow panellists gasped when they realised her mistake. Picture: ITV

Host Charlene White quickly apologised for Linda's language, saying: "We’re so sorry. I would like to apologise for Linda's language.

"She knows that she has done wrong. I think Linda had forgotten that we were live on air."

Many viewers saw the funny side of Linda's mistake, with one writing: "So, so funny."

Another added: "Haha!!! Linda Robson dropping the F-BOMB live on air!"

A third wrote: "Got to love Linda Robson made me smile."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Matthew in You?

Who plays Matthew in You season 3 and where have you seen him before?
Who plays Gil in You season 2?

Who plays Gil in You and where have you seen him before?

My Name is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of My Name are there on Netflix?

Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Trending on Heart

These are the best pumpkin carving ideas of 2021

Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more

Lifestyle

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer?
How long can you keep your Halloween pumpkins for?

How long do pumpkins last before and after carving?

Lifestyle

How often should you change your bedsheets? (stock images)

Mum claims we should change our sheets once a week

Lifestyle

Rebecca Zemek is now loved up with her new boyfriend Ben Michell

Married at First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards caught up in cheating scandal
Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning

The mum has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I've been pronouncing my baby's name wrong and now I want to change it'

Lifestyle

Liam brutally dumped Georgia on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Liam Cooper brutally dumped Georgia Fairweather
A dad has chosen the perfect baby name by sticking to 12 rules

Dad-to-be chooses perfect baby name by following 12 strict rules

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about Ruth Langsford

Coleen Nolan says it was 'horrendous' when Ruth Langsford was replaced on This Morning
Adam Munroe is played by Charlie Wernham

EastEnders fans recognise new character Aaron Monroe

Who plays Cary Conrad in You?

Who plays Cary Conrad in You season 3 and what else has he been in?
Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Celebrities

Booka Nile and Brett Helling are no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Booka Nile and Brett Helling?