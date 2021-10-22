Linda Robson forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women
22 October 2021, 11:38
Loose Women star Linda Robson accidentally said the f word live on the show yesterday.
Linda Robson was forced to apologise yesterday after accidentally letting slip a swear word while live on Loose Women.
The presenter, 63, was introducing a segment about ITV's cash competition, but thought she was in a rehearsal rather than live on air.
She let slip the f word while wheeling a box of money into the studio.
Linda said: "Oh hello ladies, they've left me in charge of the prize - can you believe it?
"This is it! It's one million pounds right here in this trolley. It came straight from the ITV bank account this morning.
"But how the f**k do I look at it?"
Linda's fellow panellists gasped as they realised she thought she was off air, prompting Linda to say: "Are we live on air?"
Host Charlene White quickly apologised for Linda's language, saying: "We’re so sorry. I would like to apologise for Linda's language.
"She knows that she has done wrong. I think Linda had forgotten that we were live on air."
Many viewers saw the funny side of Linda's mistake, with one writing: "So, so funny."
Another added: "Haha!!! Linda Robson dropping the F-BOMB live on air!"
A third wrote: "Got to love Linda Robson made me smile."