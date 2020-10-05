Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

Phillip Schofield was called out by a Spin To Win caller. Picture: ITV

Things got very awkward on This Morning today when a caller accused Phillip Schofield of snubbing his daughter.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were back on This Morning today with another instalment of everyone’s favourite game Spin To Win.

But while we’re used to the game regularly going wrong, things got very awkward during Monday’s edition when a caller accused Phillip of snubbing his daughter.

Mike from Bristol answered the phone for a chance to win a big money prize on the show, before he began telling the hosts a story about a time he’d met Phillip in the past.

Years ago he had been at an event where 58-year-old Phil was on a hot air balloon, and his daughter Honey had asked for his autograph.

Phillip and Holly spoke to Mike on Spin To Win. Picture: ITV

Mike explained: "We followed you, my daughter ran to the balloon.

"She tells me this story many many times, she asked you for your autograph and you said you were too busy."

The crew started jokingly booing and jeering at him, as Phil then replied: “To be fair I was probably hanging out of a balloon.”

He was then seen grabbing his script off the table and scribbling a message for Honey to send in the post.

The note read: “To Honey, not too busty this time!! With love, Phillip Schofield.”

Clearly chuffed with his gift, Mike said: "Brilliant!"

And viewers at home found the whole thing hilarious, as one person wrote: “This chatter box proper called Phil out I am screaming #ThisMorning.”

Another wrote: “Caller..."my little daughter asked for your autograph, Philip, but you said no I'm too busy!" Classic, Phil's face…:”

Meanwhile, Phil recently teased his fans about his brand new book coming out later this month.

The This Morning presenter promised to read snippets of the personal memoir on social media ahead of its release later this month.

The personal memoir is set detail his personal journey of coming out as a gay man after 27 years of marriage with wife Stephanie Lowe.

Taking to Instagram to share a sneak peek, Philip told his followers: “My book is published on 15th October.

“So, I thought over the next couple of weeks, I will read a few bits out.

“So, yes! I’ll be giving you all a little taster of what’s to come on my Instagram stories.”

