This Morning viewers in hysterics as toddler speaks about 'mummy's boobies' during live interview

Little Chef Cade and his mum appeared on This Morning today to talk about his viral videos - but things didn't quite go to plan.

An adorable toddler had This Morning viewers in hysterics today after he said 'mummy's boobies' during a live interview.

Little Chef Cade, who captured hearts across the world when a video of him trying to eat all the ingredients while baking with his grandma went viral, appeared alongside his mother on the ITV show.

Cade appeared on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

While speaking about Cade's success to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, his mother was shocked when Cade pointed at her chest and said 'mummy's boobies'.

Eamonn, Ruth and Phil Vickery were in hysterics in the This Morning studio, and at the end of the interview Eamonn said: "We'll leave you with mummy and mummy’s boobies there - we hope you’re very happy together".

Ruth and Eamonn were in hysterics at the hilarious moment. Picture: ITV

Following the hilarious clip, one person tweeted: "Mummy's boobs he's about to have another video go viral".

Another added: "That kid's gonna love that when he's older".

A third wrote: "The child saying 'mummy boobs' on live TV has made my morning".

Cade has an Instagram account called Little Chef Cade, which has won a legion of fans due to his adorable antics while cooking with his family.

The most recent viral video saw him try and grab raw ingredients like butter and put them in his mouth while his grandma tried to stop him.

