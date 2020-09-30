Harry Potter fans can now stay in a Gryffindor-themed cottage for £50

30 September 2020, 13:34

The room is based on the dorm that Harry and Ron slept in in Harry Potter
The room is based on the dorm that Harry and Ron slept in in Harry Potter. Picture: The North Shire

Guests can stay in The North Shire hotel which is based on the Gryffindor common room in Harry Potter.

Calling all witches and wizards, because you can now live out your Hogwarts dreams in this Harry Potter themed cottage.

Yep, if you want a magical night away, the newly opened cottage in Liverton in North Yorkshire is inspired by the Gryffindor Common Room.

Guests of The North Shire can pretend to be Harry, Ron and Hermione as they relax on huge four poster wooden beds surrounded by Gryffindor house colours, red and gold.

The bed also has its own sweeping red curtain around the outside, exactly like the one Dumbledore accidentally set on fire.

The living room looks like the Gryffindor common room
The living room looks like the Gryffindor common room. Picture: Northshire

Into the living room area, and you will find plush red sofas which look just like those in the Hogwarts common room, as well as a grand stone fireplace.

The bathrooms also have gold shell-shaped sinks, and a stained glass window with a blonde mermaid on it, in a nod to the Goblet of Fire.

You can stay in the cottage for £50 a night, with up to six people sharing and you can already book.

The incredible home was designed by entrepreneur Carol Cavendish.

The bathroom has a huge stained glass window
The bathroom has a huge stained glass window. Picture: Northshire

Explaining her motive behind The Dorm, she said: "Today when there’s so much fear around the pandemic, people are looking for ways they can step back from reality for a short time and be comforted in a world of make-believe which is just what The Dorm aims to do along with our other accommodation."

Carol also created the Groundkeepers Cottage, which is based on Hagrid's Hut.

The cottage is configured as three interlocking circular rooms, with squat, medieval-looking turrets and mismatched stained-glass windows as a nod to the wizarding tales.

Meanwhile, if you and your family want to stay at the Gryffindor cottage, North Shire also has a competition for a stay in order to raise funds for conservation charity Tusk.

The winner will receive a free three-night stay over New Year for up to six people in The Dorm, complete with a luxury champagne hamper on arrival.

