Phillip Schofield confirms he's tested positive for Covid

By Heart reporter

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed to fans that he has tested positive for Covid.

Phillip Schofield has revealed he has Covid after sharing a photo of his test on Instagram.

The 59-year-old has had a busy few days, fronting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes and Dancing On Ice next to Holly Willoughby.

Taking to his Stories, Phillip posted the results of his positive lateral flow test, writing: "Well b******s.”

Updating fans on how he is feeling, he added: “Currently just a slightly sore throat".

Phillip Schofield has shared his Covid test. Picture: Instagram

This means Phillip will be ruled out of presenting This Morning for the rest of the week as he has to isolate for at least five days.

The star will also need two negative lateral flows tests towards the end of the week to be able to return to Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

Wishing Phillip a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, Phillip’s co-host Holly has also been absent from This Morning over the past few weeks while she is away filming.

Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning yesterday. Picture: Instagram

Phillip has instead been joined by Rochelle Humes, previously telling viewers: “Rochelle is here, as you can see. Keeping Holly’s seat warm. She’s off with the Ice Man, making a show at the moment.”

Holly, 40, is filming for new show Superstar Survival which will see a line up of celebrities take on some very harsh conditions in Europe.

The star has been flying back to the UK at the weekends to film Dancing On Ice.

A source previously said that Holly is hoping to catapult her career in 2022, telling The Sun: "Holly loved I’m a Celeb so much it gave her the confidence to strike out on her own and do more mainstream solo TV projects.

"Holly did an excellent job filling in for Ant and was one of the highlights of the show that year.

"She has high career ambitions and is starting the year as she means to go on."

"However, she absolutely loves This Morning and her on-screen partnership with Phillip, so isn’t going anywhere long-term. She’s just grateful ITV bosses are giving her the freedom to do her own projects."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.