Phillip Schofield confirms he's tested positive for Covid

1 February 2022, 06:23 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 06:32

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed to fans that he has tested positive for Covid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Schofield has revealed he has Covid after sharing a photo of his test on Instagram.

The 59-year-old has had a busy few days, fronting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes and Dancing On Ice next to Holly Willoughby.

Taking to his Stories, Phillip posted the results of his positive lateral flow test, writing: "Well b******s.”

Updating fans on how he is feeling, he added: “Currently just a slightly sore throat".

Phillip Schofield has shared his Covid test
Phillip Schofield has shared his Covid test. Picture: Instagram

This means Phillip will be ruled out of presenting This Morning for the rest of the week as he has to isolate for at least five days.

The star will also need two negative lateral flows tests towards the end of the week to be able to return to Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

Wishing Phillip a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, Phillip’s co-host Holly has also been absent from This Morning over the past few weeks while she is away filming.

Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning yesterday
Phillip Schofield appeared on This Morning yesterday. Picture: Instagram

Phillip has instead been joined by Rochelle Humes, previously telling viewers: “Rochelle is here, as you can see. Keeping Holly’s seat warm. She’s off with the Ice Man, making a show at the moment.”

Holly, 40, is filming for new show Superstar Survival which will see a line up of celebrities take on some very harsh conditions in Europe.

The star has been flying back to the UK at the weekends to film Dancing On Ice.

A source previously said that Holly is hoping to catapult her career in 2022, telling The Sun: "Holly loved I’m a Celeb so much it gave her the confidence to strike out on her own and do more mainstream solo TV projects.

"Holly did an excellent job filling in for Ant and was one of the highlights of the show that year.

"She has high career ambitions and is starting the year as she means to go on."

"However, she absolutely loves This Morning and her on-screen partnership with Phillip, so isn’t going anywhere long-term. She’s just grateful ITV bosses are giving her the freedom to do her own projects."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

UK weather: The areas snow is set to fall this week as temperatures drop

News

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts

Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting

Lifestyle

We've picked out some perfect plant presents

Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

Is Channel 5's The Teacher based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher

The Teacher cast: How old is Samuel Bottomley and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?

TV & Movies

The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?

TV & Movies

The Love Island villa might be about to change...

Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location

TV & Movies

All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party

Mum slammed for bringing uninvited child to birthday parties

Lifestyle

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Inside Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland's family life
The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

The Teacher cast: Who is in the Channel 5 series with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

No return is on ITV in February

When is Sheridan Smith's new series No Return on ITV?

TV & Movies

30% of people admitted to washing their sheets once a year

One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year

Lifestyle