Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks. Picture: ITV

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today?

This Morning viewers were shocked to see Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning today.

Kicking off the show alongside Phillip Schofield, the pair watched a professional roller blade star skate into the studio.

But where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on today's episode?

Holly is off for two weeks while filming her new reality show.

Announcing the news on Monday's episode of This Morning, Phillip said: "Rochelle is keeping Holly's seat warm while she is off filming her new show with The Iceman."

Set to air on BBC, the This Morning presenter is joining Lee Mack and extreme athlete Wim 'The Iceman' Hoff to host Superstar Survival.

The series will follow a group of celebrities as they embark on an 'epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other'.

Holly herself will watch as celebrities tackle death-defying challenges in Europe's harshest conditions.

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby will be back on This Morning on Monday, January 31 after two weeks off.

Meanwhile, the star is still starring in Dancing On Ice alongside Phillip.

In the opening episode of the show on Sunday evening, the first batch of celebrities made their debut including the likes of Sally Dynevor and Bez from Happy Mondays.