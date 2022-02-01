Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Where is Phillip Schofield and why is he not on This Morning?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Morning viewers were surprised to see Phillip Schofield is not in his usual seat on the show.

While Holly Willoughby hasn’t been seen on the show since the middle of January due to a filming clash, now her co-host is also missing.

Instead, Alison Hammond - who usually presents alongside Dermott O’Leary on a Friday - is taking the helm.

So, where is Phillip Schofield and why is he not on This Morning? Here’s what we know…

Phillip Schofield is not on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid, which means he is currently isolating at his home in London.

Announcing the news on his Instagram Stories, Phillip posted the results of his positive lateral flow test, writing: "Well b******s.”

He added: “Currently just a slightly sore throat".

This means Phillip has to isolate for at least five days and won’t be on This Morning for the rest of the week.

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid. Picture: Instagram

The star will also have to provide two negative lateral flows tests on days five and six before he returns to Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

He appeared on This Morning via video call on Tuesday Morning to reassure fans that he is feeling okay.

After hearing the news, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Hope Covid doesn't get any worse for you and that you feel better soon.

Over the past two weeks, Phillip has been joined by Rochelle Humes on This Morning while Holly films a new show in Europe.

He, previously told viewers: “Rochelle is here, as you can see. Keeping Holly’s seat warm. She’s off with the Ice Man, making a show at the moment.”

Holly Willoughby has been missing from This Morning. Picture: Alamy

Holly, 40, is fronting Superstar Survival, which sees a group of brave stars take on some very hard challenges.

The star has been flying back to the UK at the weekends to film Dancing On Ice.

Meanwhile, Phillip enjoyed a busy weekend, celebrating daughter Ruby's 26th birthday with a theatre trip and dinner.

The whole family - including Phil’s wife Stephanie and eldest daughter Molly - enjoyed dinner at Circo Populaire before watching Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre.