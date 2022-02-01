Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

1 February 2022, 09:40 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 13:32

Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today
Phillip Schofield is not presenting This Morning today. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Where is Phillip Schofield and why is he not on This Morning?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Morning viewers were surprised to see Phillip Schofield is not in his usual seat on the show.

While Holly Willoughby hasn’t been seen on the show since the middle of January due to a filming clash, now her co-host is also missing.

Instead, Alison Hammond - who usually presents alongside Dermott O’Leary on a Friday - is taking the helm.

So, where is Phillip Schofield and why is he not on This Morning? Here’s what we know…

Phillip Schofield is not on This Morning today
Phillip Schofield is not on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Why is Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid, which means he is currently isolating at his home in London.

Announcing the news on his Instagram Stories, Phillip posted the results of his positive lateral flow test, writing: "Well b******s.”

He added: “Currently just a slightly sore throat".

This means Phillip has to isolate for at least five days and won’t be on This Morning for the rest of the week.

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid
Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid. Picture: Instagram

The star will also have to provide two negative lateral flows tests on days five and six before he returns to Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

He appeared on This Morning via video call on Tuesday Morning to reassure fans that he is feeling okay.

After hearing the news, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Hope Covid doesn't get any worse for you and that you feel better soon.

Over the past two weeks, Phillip has been joined by Rochelle Humes on This Morning while Holly films a new show in Europe.

He, previously told viewers: “Rochelle is here, as you can see. Keeping Holly’s seat warm. She’s off with the Ice Man, making a show at the moment.”

Holly Willoughby has been missing from This Morning
Holly Willoughby has been missing from This Morning. Picture: Alamy

Holly, 40, is fronting Superstar Survival, which sees a group of brave stars take on some very hard challenges.

The star has been flying back to the UK at the weekends to film Dancing On Ice.

Meanwhile, Phillip enjoyed a busy weekend, celebrating daughter Ruby's 26th birthday with a theatre trip and dinner.

The whole family - including Phil’s wife Stephanie and eldest daughter Molly - enjoyed dinner at Circo Populaire before watching Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Elizabeth Berrington stars in The Responder

The Responder cast: Who is The Therapist actress Elizabeth Berrington?
Series two of Clarkson's Farm is just around the corner

First look at Clarkson's Farm series two as Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper reunite
Carol McGiffin has denied a feud with Lorraine

Carol McGiffin forced to deny feud with Lorraine Kelly after deleted tweet
amanda holden panda head

Amanda Holden addresses rumours she is Panda on The Masked Singer
Bradley Walsh said he cheated to get his job on The Chase

Bradley Walsh reveals how he 'cheated' ITV bosses to land job on The Chase

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued advice to bill-payers

Martin Lewis issues advice on how to get £140 help with energy bills

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

The Teacher filming locations have been revealed

Where was The Teacher filmed? The surprising locations in Hungary revealed
Leonard Fenton starred in EastEnders

A look back at EastEnders star Leonard Fenton's career

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

UK weather: The areas snow is set to fall this week as temperatures drop

News

Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid

Phillip Schofield confirms he's tested positive for Covid

Celebrities

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts

Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting

Lifestyle

We've picked out some perfect plant presents

Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

Is Channel 5's The Teacher based on a true story?

Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher

The Teacher cast: How old is Samuel Bottomley and what else has he been in?
Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?
The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?
The Love Island villa might be about to change...

Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location
All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?