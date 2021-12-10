Breaking News

Eamonn Holmes confirms he has quit This Morning for new job

10 December 2021, 12:07

Eamonn Holmes is making a big career more away from This Morning
Eamonn Holmes is making a big career more away from This Morning. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes is leaving This Morning after 15 years to host a new show on GB News.

Eamonn Holmes, 62, has quit This Morning for a new job own GB News.

Ruth Langsford's husband has appeared on the hit ITV morning show for 15 years, but will now be leaving as he takes on an "exciting" new role.

The announcement of Eamonn's new job was made this morning, with GB News confirming he will be hosting a new programme in the New Year.

The TV broadcaster's latest career move comes just weeks after an insider told the Mirror: "All things come to an end".

Eamonn Holmes will be moving to GB News in the New Year to host a new show
Eamonn Holmes will be moving to GB News in the New Year to host a new show. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his new job, Eamonn said in a statement: "I've spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

"It's just the kind of shake-up the industry needs."

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford usually present This Morning during the holidays
Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford usually present This Morning during the holidays. Picture: ITV

He went on to add: "I've admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

"To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that's exactly what GB News is all about".

At the beginning of the year, Eamonn and his wife and co-star Ruth Langsford were bumped from This Morning's Friday show for Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Since then, they have been presenting the holiday shows, while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off.

It is currently unknown who will replace Eamonn in this period alongside Ruth.

Eamonn Holmes has been a familiar face on This Morning for 15 years
Eamonn Holmes has been a familiar face on This Morning for 15 years. Picture: Getty

Eamonn's exit from This Morning does not come as too much of a shock after it was reported last month he was making the move across to another channel.

At the time, an insider told The Mirror: "Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era. He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end."

