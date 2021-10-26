Eamonn Holmes says 'it finally caught me' as he contracts Covid-19

26 October 2021, 12:40

Eamonn Holmes said he was 'coping well' with the symptoms of Covid-19
Eamonn Holmes said he was 'coping well' with the symptoms of Covid-19. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Twitter/Eamonn Holmes
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has caught coronavirus as he continues to isolate at home.

Eamonn Holmes, 61, has contracted Covid-19.

The TV star, best known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, said while he does have symptoms, he is "coping well" with them.

Eamonn took to Twitter to announce the health update, telling his fans that he is "thankful" he has been double jabbed.

The father-of-four said that he is currently halfway through his isolation process, but still won't be able to attend a number of professional and personal events.

Eamonn's full tweet reads: "Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I'm double jabbed. More than half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

"Unfortunately I'm going to be a no show for some professional & personal events. Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies."

Eamonn Holmes told fans he was halfway through his isolation period
Eamonn Holmes told fans he was halfway through his isolation period. Picture: Getty

Fans have been quick to offer words of support to the TV broadcaster, with many wishing his a swift recovery.

Many have also agreed with Eamonn that he is in a better place due to being fully vaccinated.

One person commented on the post: "Get well soon @EamonnHolmes. The fact you are double jabbed probably saved you from an horrific time and potentially life threatening situation."

Another person posted: "I’ve got it and double jabbed been feeling rotten but reckon it would of been worse without it, glad I didn’t take the chance".

Eamonn Holmes told fans he was thankful he had been vaccinated
Eamonn Holmes told fans he was thankful he had been vaccinated. Picture: ITV

Back in December 2020, Eamonn said that he was "definitely taking the vaccine" as he believed he had "more to lose by not taking it".

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror at the time, Eamonn said: "I will definitely take the vaccine. I reckon I’ve got more to lose by not taking it.

“Life is for living, not wasting. I have too much to do and see and to pack into whatever is left of my life rather than waste years hiding away."

For the facts about Covid-19 and the vaccine, visit the NHS website here.

