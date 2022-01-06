This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s awkward wardrobe blunder

6 January 2022, 07:25

Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction
Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Picture: ITV/Twitter
Heart reporter

Dermot O'Leary seemingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction this week on This Morning.

This Morning is back on our screens this week, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But as the pair tried out some chair exercises on Wednesday’s episode of the show, Dermot, 48, seemingly didn’t realise his trouser zip was undone.

Noticing the wardrobe malfunction, one fan wrote on Twitter: "Poor Dermot with his flies undone doing chair exercises. Please someone tell him."

Dermot and Alison were doing squats on This Morning
Dermot and Alison were doing squats on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"Dermot ya flies are undone. Not that I was looking but doing the sit up and down was not that hard to miss,” said another.

While a third added: "Dermot I think your fly is down lol."

And it looks like someone in the studio gave Dermot the heads up, as after the advert break he appeared to be laughing.

When co-star Alison, 46, asked him what he was laughing at, the TV star said he couldn't discuss it on air.

Dermot seemingly had his flies undone on This Morning
Dermot seemingly had his flies undone on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere on the show, there was another mishap when Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden accidentally swore on live TV.

The 62-year-old appeared on the show to chat about the new series of the show on BBC.

But hosts Alison and Dermot were gobsmacked when she used a swear word twice while talking about her business acumen.

"It's not about a question of liking someone,” she said.

"I have to trust people. I don't want to work in a business where I'm looking over my shoulder and thinking 'do i know truth?'

Deborah Meaden swore live on This Morning
Deborah Meaden swore live on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"So I have to trust people. I don't know if I can say bull**** but I'm going to... I don't like bull****."

Stopping Deborah in her tracks, Alison quickly said: "Apologies for that word."

Dermot then added: "Thanks for saying it twice,” before Deborah apologised: "I shouldn't have said it twice, sorry!"

