Who is Dancing On Ice star Kimberly Wyatt married to?

Kimberly Wyatt is married to Max Rogers. Picture: Instagram

Who is Kimberly Wyatt's husband Max Rogers and how many children do they have?

Kimberly Wyatt has already been impressing the judges on Dancing On Ice.

The former Pussycat Dolls star topped the first leaderboard of the year, thanks to her slick routine with professional Mark Hanretty.

But fans at home are keen to know what Kimberly’s life is like away from the ice with her husband Max Rogers.

So, who is Max and how long has he been with Kimberly? Here’s what we know…

Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers have been together for more than ten years. Picture: Instagram

Kimberly Wyatt, 39, has been married to Max Rogers since 2014.

Max, 39, is a model based in the UK and the couple met back in 2011, before getting engaged in September 2013.

You might recognise Max for working with some huge luxury brands including Diesel, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.

He has also been the cover star of Italian Vogue and GQ Style, as well as becoming a judge on Britain's Next Top Model.

More recently, Max has turned his hand to film producing, and his picture Tea for Two was shown at the BAFTA qualifying Aesthetica film festival.

Kimberly Wyatt and her husband Max Rogers have three kids. Picture: Alamy

How many children does Kimberly Wyatt have?

Kimberly and her husband Max have three children, Willow, seven, Maple Lyla, four and Ford Senna, two.

Their youngest son is actually named after Tom Ford after the fashion designer actually gave Max his big break in the modelling world.

The couple have ruled out having a fourth child as Kimberly was sterilised shortly after the birth of Ford.

Speaking to the Loose Women, the star said she was concerned about the environmental impact of having a large family.

Kimberly said: ​​"Sustainability is such a big part of our focus as a couple and as a family and we’d had our two children and we were really quite happy and we talked about waiting six to eight years and having the conversation and just being certain that we were done.

"But within just that year or so of having the second one, we’re like 'I think we’re pretty much complete', until number three showed up."