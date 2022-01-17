Dancing On Ice stars pay tribute after pro skater Sean Rice dies aged 49

17 January 2022, 07:37

Sean Rice has tragically passed away aged 49
Sean Rice has tragically passed away aged 49. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Canadian ice skating professional Sean Rice has tragically passed away aged 49.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dancing On Ice star Sean Rice has died aged 49, his friend has confirmed.

Tributes have been paid to the professional skater, who appeared on the ITV show in 2011 and 2012.

As reported by the Mirror, fellow professional skater Frankie Seaman shared the sad news on social media, writing: "Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great of our sport - an epic skater, a loving and devoted husband, father, and my silly, tiny friend of 20yrs - Sean Rice, 20/07/72 - 14/01/22 gone too soon but we will Love You For A Thousand Years."

She added: "All our thoughts are with his 8 year old daughter Signey & his beautiful widow and skating partner for life, Jodeyne."

Sean Rice competed on Dancing On Ice in 2011 and 2012
Sean Rice competed on Dancing On Ice in 2011 and 2012. Picture: ITV

Frankie also shared a fundraising page set up to help his family.

DOI's Matt Evers has paid tribute to the late star, writing: "One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals on Ice was incredible. 

"It was a pleasure to know and work with you."

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear this news. Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing On Ice team.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Sean danced with former newsreader Angela Rippon on Dancing On Ice in 2011, and with Alpine ski racer Chemmy Alcott the following year.

Sean was paired up with Angela Rippon
Sean was paired up with Angela Rippon. Picture: ITV

Chemmy has also paid tribute to her former skating partner, writing: "Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away.

"The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands.

"All my love to J and S."

