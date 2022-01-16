Inside Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor's family life with famous children

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has a famous family. Picture: Instagram

Who is Sally Dynevor's daughter and how many children does she have?

Sally Dynevor has taken the brave step to join the Dancing On Ice line up this year.

And the Coronation Street star has said she’s excited for people to see the ‘real her’ behind her character of Sally Webster.

"I like the idea of people [getting] to see me for who I am after all these years," she said.

"I'm quite private and I'm not very good at putting my head above the parapet, so this for me is massive.

Sally Dynevor has married to her husband Tim for 26 years. Picture: Instagram

"That scares me a little bit because I'm very used to hiding behind a character and just being part of Coronation Street, but it will be nice for people to see me as me and not as my character."

But what do we know about Sally and her children? Find out about the Dancing On Ice star…

How many children does Sally Dynevor have?

Sally and her husband Tim have three children.

The eldest is 26-year-old Phoebe, their youngest daughter Harriet is 18-years-old, while their son Sam is 24-years-old.

Sally Dynevor and husband Tim have three children. Picture: Instagram

While TV fans might recognise Phoebe for her role in Bridgerton, Sally’s son Sam graduated university at the end of 2019, with his mum sharing a sweet picture.

The soap star - who has played Corrie's Sally Webster since 1986 - made the teen's day extra special with help from Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas' street food stall Oh My Glaze.

Harriet, or Hattie, celebrated her 18th birthday in November, with Sally throwing her a big party.

Who is Sally Dynevor’s famous daughter?

You might know Phoebe as the actress behind main character Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series.

Airing back in 2020, the programme was a huge success and has been commissioned for a second, third and fourth series, while it’s unknown if Phoebe will reprise her role.

Aside from Bridgerton, Phoebe starred in Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2010, playing Siobhan Mailey and her other credits include Prisoners' Wives, Dickensian, Snatch and Younger.

Phoebe previously revealed she’s very close to her mum and dad, telling Glamour: "The Bridgerton family are a really, super-tight-knit family and I have the same thing at home.

Sally Dynevor married her husband Tim in 1996. Picture: Alamy

“I’m really close to my parents and my family—they have shaped me every way they could; they've been such an amazing support system."

Who is Sally Dynevor's husband Tim?

Sally Dynevor has been married to husband Tim Dynevor for 26 years, with the pair tying the knot back in 1996.

Tim is a scriptwriter and was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on rival soap Emmerdale in 2008.

Clearly there is showbiz in the family, as his dad is former Coronation Street director Gerard Dynevor.

Opening up about why their marriage works, Sally told OK! Magazine: "He's my best friend, I tell him everything. Being open, honest and forgiving is important and not finding an argument in anything.

"Because we talk, we don't find anything to argue about. He was also a really good friend for a few years before we got together."