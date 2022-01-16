Inside Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor's family life with famous children

16 January 2022, 15:30

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has a famous family
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has a famous family. Picture: Instagram

Who is Sally Dynevor's daughter and how many children does she have?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sally Dynevor has taken the brave step to join the Dancing On Ice line up this year.

And the Coronation Street star has said she’s excited for people to see the ‘real her’ behind her character of Sally Webster.

"I like the idea of people [getting] to see me for who I am after all these years," she said.

"I'm quite private and I'm not very good at putting my head above the parapet, so this for me is massive.

Sally Dynevor has married to her husband Tim for 26 years
Sally Dynevor has married to her husband Tim for 26 years. Picture: Instagram

"That scares me a little bit because I'm very used to hiding behind a character and just being part of Coronation Street, but it will be nice for people to see me as me and not as my character."

But what do we know about Sally and her children? Find out about the Dancing On Ice star…

How many children does Sally Dynevor have?

Sally and her husband Tim have three children.

The eldest is 26-year-old Phoebe, their youngest daughter Harriet is 18-years-old, while their son Sam is 24-years-old.

Sally Dynevor and husband Tim have three children
Sally Dynevor and husband Tim have three children. Picture: Instagram

While TV fans might recognise Phoebe for her role in Bridgerton, Sally’s son Sam graduated university at the end of 2019, with his mum sharing a sweet picture.

The soap star - who has played Corrie's Sally Webster since 1986 - made the teen's day extra special with help from Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas' street food stall Oh My Glaze.

Harriet, or Hattie, celebrated her 18th birthday in November, with Sally throwing her a big party.

Who is Sally Dynevor’s famous daughter?

You might know Phoebe as the actress behind main character Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series.

Airing back in 2020, the programme was a huge success and has been commissioned for a second, third and fourth series, while it’s unknown if Phoebe will reprise her role.

Aside from Bridgerton, Phoebe starred in Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2010, playing Siobhan Mailey and her other credits include Prisoners' Wives, Dickensian, Snatch and Younger.

Phoebe previously revealed she’s very close to her mum and dad, telling Glamour: "The Bridgerton family are a really, super-tight-knit family and I have the same thing at home.

Sally Dynevor married her husband Tim in 1996
Sally Dynevor married her husband Tim in 1996. Picture: Alamy

“I’m really close to my parents and my family—they have shaped me every way they could; they've been such an amazing support system."

Who is Sally Dynevor's husband Tim?

Sally Dynevor has been married to husband Tim Dynevor for 26 years, with the pair tying the knot back in 1996.

Tim is a scriptwriter and was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on rival soap Emmerdale in 2008.

Clearly there is showbiz in the family, as his dad is former Coronation Street director Gerard Dynevor.

Opening up about why their marriage works, Sally told OK! Magazine: "He's my best friend, I tell him everything. Being open, honest and forgiving is important and not finding an argument in anything.

"Because we talk, we don't find anything to argue about. He was also a really good friend for a few years before we got together."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ben Foden and Una Healy were married

Why did Ben Foden and Una Healy split?

Celebrities

Connor Ball is on Dancing on Ice 2022

Who is Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Ria Hebdon has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice's Ria Hebden? Lorraine star's age, career and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Your need-to-know on Dancing On Ice star Bez

Who is Bez? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and net worth revealed
Stef Reid is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022

Who is Stef Reid? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and career revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Regan Gascoigne has joined Dancing On Ice

How old is Dancing On Ice's Regan Gascoigne and what is he famous for?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Liberty Poole is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice

Who is Liberty Poole? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Kye Whyte? Age and BMX career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Rachel Stevens has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Rachel Stevens? Age, husband and net worth revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Find out everything about Ben Foden's new wife

Who is Ben Foden's wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and when did he split from Una Healy?

Celebrities

John Barrowman is no longer a judge on Dancing on Ice

Why is John Barrowman not on Dancing on Ice?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Sally Dynevor has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

How old is Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor and who is she married to?
Kimberly Wyatt is on this year's Dancing on Ice

Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt? Age, Pussycat Dolls career and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Ben Foden has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice star Ben Foden? Age, rugby career and wife revealed

Celebrities

The DIY-mad couple transformed their bedroom cupboards for just £60

Couple quoted £1,000 to respray bedroom suite show off their £60 DIY transformation

Lifestyle

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast! Let Jamie and Amanda help with your Valentine's Day engagement
Who is Panda?

Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories
Who is The Masked Singer's Rockhopper?

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed