Who is Dancing On Ice professional Mark Hanretty? Age, wife and career revealed

21 January 2021, 14:53

Mark Hanretty is skating with Billie Shepherd this year on Dancing On Ice
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mark Hanretty is paired with TV personality Billie Shepherd for Dancing On Ice 2021.

Dancing On Ice 2021 has welcomed back professional ice skater Mark Hanretty.

This year, Mark is partnered with TOWIE and Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd, and the pair are set to skate for the first time this weekend.

But what do we know about professional Mark Hanretty, how old is he and is he married?

Who is Mark Hanretty and how old is he?

Mark Hanretty is a professional ice dancer from Glasgow.

He was born in 1985 and is 35-years-old.

Mark Hanretty is a professional ice dancer from Glasgow. Picture: ITV

Who is Mark Hanretty's wife and do they have children?

Mark Hanretty is married to Kathy Hanretty, a ice skating coach.

The pair have two children together, Lukasz and Liola.

Mark Hanretty is married to skating coach Kathy, who he has two children with. Picture: Instagram/Mark Hanretty

When was Mark Hanretty last on Dancing On Ice?

Mark joined the Dancing On Ice team in 2011.

He appeared on the show until 2013, the same year he dislocated his shoulder dancing alongside celeb Oona King.

Mark returned to the show in 2017 and returned in 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year.

