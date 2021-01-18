Who is Billie Shepherd's husband and how many children do they have?

Billie Faiers is a contestant on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

Billie Shepherd (née Faiers) has been married to her husband Greg since 2019 - here's your need-to-know on their family life.

Dancing On Ice 2021 has officially returned to our screens, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The first episode saw Lady Leshurr, Denise Van Outen, Joe-Warren Plant, Rufus Hound, and Jason Donovan take to the ice, and this Sunday will see Myleene Klass, Faye Brooks, Sonny Jay, Colin Jackson CBE, and Billie Shepherd perform.

Billie Shepherd (née Faiers) rose to fame after joining the cast of TOWIE in 2010, and has since starred in hit ITVBe series The Mummy Diaries.

Here's your need-to-know on her and her family life.

Who is Billie Shepherd? What's her age and background?

Billie, 31, is a reality star and business woman from Essex.

After appearing in TOWIE between 2010 and 2016, she has since launched her own children's clothing brand and stars in ITVBe's The Mummy Diaries with her sister Sam Faiers.

Who is Billie Shepherd married to?

Billie married Greg Shepherd in 2019 in a dream ceremony in the Maldives.

Speaking to OK! magazine in the run-up to the wedding, Billie said: “It’s going to be a big affair – we’ve got around 95 people, so it’s quite a big wedding. It’s going to be a lovely celebration, and then a big party."

Her sister Sam added: “The resort are like – people don’t come and do nearly 100 people weddings at a resort in the Maldives, it’s normally around 20 people."

Billie then said: "But I got engaged there, I was pregnant there with Nelly, it’s just… the only place in the entire world where I’ve ever felt truly relaxed."

How many children does Billie Shepherd have?

Billie and Greg are parents to Nelly, six, and Arthur, three.

Is Billie Shepherd on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @billiefaiersofficial.

