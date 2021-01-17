Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Star wows in pink feather Dany Atrache Couture gown

Holly Willoughby looked amazing in the pink couture gown. Picture: Instagram/ Dany Atrache Couture

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby dressed up to the nines for the Dancing On Ice 2021 launch show.

Dancing On Ice is back, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hosting the hit skating show.

While viewers excitedly wait to see the likes of Rufus Hound, Rebekah Vardy and Joe-Warren Plant skate for the first time, others are just as thrilled to see what Holly would wear for the first show of the season.

And, of course, she did not let us down as she donned a Dany Atrache Couture gown for the special show.

The gorgeous dress is a pink embroidered gown, complete with feather detail and a stunning tulle skirt.

Holly Willoughby looked stunning in the pink feather gown. Picture: ITV

Holly teamed the dress with a 1920s-inspired hair do, alongside glam makeup.

Fans said the star looked like a 'Princess on Ice' while others branded the look "truly amazing".

