DOI's Rufus Hound says he's doing the show because he's 'been unemployed for six months"

Dancing On Ice returns to our screens this week, and we can't wait to see what the latest batch of celebrity skaters have in store for us this year.

The celebs taking part on the first episode this Sunday are Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan and Rufus Hound, with Myleene Klass, Faye Brooks, Sonny Jay , Colin Jackson CBE, and Billie Shepherd all skating in week two.

Rufus Hound was originally die to skate in week two, but stepped in after Graham Bell's partner suffered a freak accident.

The comedian, 41, has opened up about his decision to take part in the show, telling The Sun that he took up the offer because he's 'been unemployed for six months'.

He added: "Seriously...I think the show will be really fun. And I don’t know anyone who has done the show who hasn’t had an amazing time doing it.

"It will be fun, it will be an interesting experience. Also, the longer you do it the more invested you are and the more part of the gang you feel if you get to turn up week after week."

Rufus also added that, while it was money that motivated him to do the show, he expects he'll be competitive.

He said: "I wouldn’t have done this show for love nor money had it not been for the fact that the entire world stopped and everything I do to earn a living doesn’t exist.

"At the point that is true, if ITV ring me and say do you want to learn ice skating for 3 months and do a bunch of dances and be in people’s homes in the most miserable part of the year being part of a show that makes people happy and spreads joy, is something people watch as a family then my choices are I can do that or sit at home feeling massively depressed."

When is Dancing On Ice on ITV?

Dancing On Ice kicks off on ITV at 6pm on Sunday 17 January.