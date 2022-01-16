Who is Stef Reid? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and career revealed

16 January 2022, 16:30

Stef Reid is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022
Stef Reid is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022. Picture: Alamy

Paralympian Stef Reid is one of the contestants on Dancing On Ice 2022 - here's your need-to-know on her.

Dancing On Ice 2022 is finally on our screens, and we can't wait to see what this year's bunch of celebs have in store for us.

One of this year's contestants is Stef Reid, a Paralympian who has competed to Team GB.

Speaking about her excitement to take part in the series, she said: "I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz. I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!"

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Stef has competed for Team GB in the Paralympics
Stef has competed for Team GB in the Paralympics. Picture: Alamy

Who is Stef Reid?

Stef, 37, is a track and field Paralympian who competed for Team GB, mostly in category T44 long jump and sprint events.

She was born in New Zealand to British parents, but they moved to Toronto, Canada, when she was four.

She joined the track and field team while at university at Queen's University, and subsequently competed at the World Championships.

Stef competed for Canada in the Beijing Summer Paralympics in 2008, winning bronze in the women's 200 metres.

She won three silver medals in the sprint and mid-distance events at the London 2012 games, representing Team GB.

Stef has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef.

Stef lost her right foot in a boating accident when she was 16, and her life was saved after a surgeon managed to stem the blood flow by doing an amputation.

Steph will take part in this year's series of DOI
Steph will take part in this year's series of DOI. Picture: Alamy

Does Stef Reid have a husband?

Stef is married to Brent Lakatos, a fellow Paralympian who has represented Canada.

Is Stef Reid on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @runjumpstefreid.

