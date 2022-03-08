The Chase viewers fume as Bradley Walsh refuses to accept ‘correct’ answer

Bradley Walsh was seemingly harsh on one contestant from The Chase this week.

The Chase viewers were left frustrated at host Bradley Walsh after he refused to accept an answer from one of the contestants.

Emma, Jonathan, Lizz, and Brian were all brave enough to challenge The Chaser on Monday evening in a bid to win big money.

While Jonathan didn’t make it through the first round, the other three were left to take on The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace in the final chase.

Bradley Walsh didn't accept an answer about The Muppets on The Chase. Picture: ITV

After managing to build up an impressive combined total of £66,000, the pressure was on to win the prize, with Bradley pointing out: “£66,000 means £22,000 each should they outrun the Chaser one more time.”

As the quick fire round kicked off, Brad then asked: “What Jim Henson TV show was first seen in the UK in…”

Brian quickly buzzed in saying: “Muppets,” but Bradley revealed the correct answer was: “The Muppet Show”.

He later told the contestant: “Bad luck with The Muppets as well, The Muppet Show,” before Shaun added: “Yeah, it was unlucky.

The Chase contestants won against Shaun Wallace. Picture: ITV

“But it was a brilliant performance from the team, especially Brian. That was fantastic.”

Fans of the show were quick to criticise Bradley for not accepting his answer, with one writing: “Why didn't he accept ‘The Muppets’ or ask for a bit more? #TheChase.”

Someone else said: “‘The Muppets’ AKA 'The Muppet Show’ unnecessarily harsh! #thechase.”

A third commented: “A tad harsh not allowing the Muppets! #TheChase,” while a fourth added: “‘Bad luck on the muppets’ says Brad. Ooooft I'd be flipping tables at that decision #TheChase.”

But luckily the question didn’t matter, as the team managed to beat the Chaser and take home a huge £22,000 each.