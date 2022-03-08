The Chase viewers fume as Bradley Walsh refuses to accept ‘correct’ answer

8 March 2022, 08:02 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 08:30

Bradley Walsh was seemingly harsh on one contestant from The Chase this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chase viewers were left frustrated at host Bradley Walsh after he refused to accept an answer from one of the contestants.

Emma, Jonathan, Lizz, and Brian were all brave enough to challenge The Chaser on Monday evening in a bid to win big money.

While Jonathan didn’t make it through the first round, the other three were left to take on The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace in the final chase.

Bradley Walsh didn't accept an answer about The Muppets on The Chase
Bradley Walsh didn't accept an answer about The Muppets on The Chase. Picture: ITV

After managing to build up an impressive combined total of £66,000, the pressure was on to win the prize, with Bradley pointing out: “£66,000 means £22,000 each should they outrun the Chaser one more time.”

As the quick fire round kicked off, Brad then asked: “What Jim Henson TV show was first seen in the UK in…”

Brian quickly buzzed in saying: “Muppets,” but Bradley revealed the correct answer was: “The Muppet Show”.

He later told the contestant: “Bad luck with The Muppets as well, The Muppet Show,” before Shaun added: “Yeah, it was unlucky.

The Chase contestants won against Shaun Wallace
The Chase contestants won against Shaun Wallace. Picture: ITV

“But it was a brilliant performance from the team, especially Brian. That was fantastic.”

Fans of the show were quick to criticise Bradley for not accepting his answer, with one writing: “Why didn't he accept ‘The Muppets’ or ask for a bit more? #TheChase.”

Someone else said: “‘The Muppets’ AKA 'The Muppet Show’ unnecessarily harsh! #thechase.”

A third commented: “A tad harsh not allowing the Muppets! #TheChase,” while a fourth added: “‘Bad luck on the muppets’ says Brad. Ooooft I'd be flipping tables at that decision #TheChase.”

But luckily the question didn’t matter, as the team managed to beat the Chaser and take home a huge £22,000 each.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Dancing On Ice final has been rescheduled

Dancing on Ice final forced off air next weekend

Dancing On Ice 2022

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Tuppence Middleton is starring as Fi in Our House

Inside Tuppence Middleton's life away from Our House

Emmerdale fans are wondering who plays Rhona’s mum Mary

Emmerdale fans recognise Rhona’s mum Mary Goskirk from EastEnders
Katie Price fans were in tears last night

Katie Price fans in tears as ‘brave’ son Harvey moves out of family home

Trending on Heart

Mille shared a picture of her partner on Instagram

Millie Radford shares first glimpse of newborn baby's dad

Celebrities

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’

Lifestyle

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts discuss scrutiny of their outfits in International Women's Day chat
Laura Whitmore hosts new Global podcast Hear Her Voice

Hear Her Voice: Laura Whitmore hosts brand-new podcast celebrating women in music

Celebrities

Our House is said to be based on a true story

Inside the true story of property fraud behind ITV drama Our House
Our House was filmed across London

Where was ITV's Our House filmed? Locations in London revealed
Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts sit down for candid International Women's Day chat
Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

Who is Martin Compston? Height, career and wife revealed

Get involved with the conversation around gender equality this International Women's Day with these virtual events

International Women's Day 2022: Virtual talks, webinars and round-tables to empower you

Lifestyle

Our picks of some of the best female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

7 incredible female-led podcasts to listen to on International Women's Day

Lifestyle

Our House is airing over four nights

Our House episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama next on?
Lynda Baron has died aged 82

Open All Hours and Come Outside star Lynda Baron dies aged 82

Celebrities

An amazing trick to make your towels softer

Mrs Hinch fan reveals genius 29p hack to get old towels feeling soft again

Lifestyle

Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

What is Martin Compston's net worth?

Aunt Polly's voice was heard in episode two of Peaky Blinders last night

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at Aunt Polly reference in episode two