The Chase's Bradley Walsh shocked as Mark Labbett pulls him up on question blunder

25 February 2022, 11:19

Bradley Walsh was left shocked on Thursday
Bradley Walsh was left shocked on Thursday. Picture: ITV
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Bradley Walsh was shocked when The Beast called him out on Thursday's episode of The Chase.

Bradley Walsh was left shocked on The Chase this week when Mark Labbett told him to ‘read the whole question’.

On Thursday’s instalment of the show, Steve, Lloyd, Chris and Jackie stepped up to take on The Beast.

But after Chris’ round, it was host Bradley, 61, who was left red faced when Mark, 56, told him off for making a mistake.

Bradley asked Chris what the northernmost English county on the M6 motorway was, along with the options Cumbria, Derbyshire and North Yorkshire.

Mark Labbett pulled up Bradley Walsh on his blunder
Mark Labbett pulled up Bradley Walsh on his blunder. Picture: ITV

Chris quickly picked North Yorkshire, with Bradley confidently agreeing.

When the answer was revealed as Cumbria, the host then said: "Cumbria's on the M6 isn't it?"

The Beast then hit back: "You've just said it, Bradley, Cumbria, the M6."

Falling silent for a second, Bradley then replied: "Oh the M1, I'm thinking about the M1."

Mark replied: "You've done the classic thing, Bradley. You need to RTFQ - meaning you need to read the full question."

He then added: "It's easily done, your mind misses the key bit.

Bradley Walsh was shocked when he was criticised by The Beast
Bradley Walsh was shocked when he was criticised by The Beast. Picture: ITV

"I know [the road] from when I have driven up to Scotland a few times to a place where they do shirts in my size."

Unfortunately, the wrong answer meant Chris was kicked off the show and sent home with nothing.

Elsewhere in the episode, Steve made it through to the final Chase with a respectable £6,000, while Lloyd and his guide-dog Harvey were knocked out in the first round.

Jackie answered five questions correctly and also made it to the last round, where she competed with Steve for £11,000.

While the pair built up 14 steps, this wasn’t enough and they were caught by the Beast with 34 seconds remaining.

