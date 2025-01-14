What is Beyoncé's announcement? Fan theories from Cowboy Carter tour to new visuals and ACT III

What is Beyoncé's announcement? Picture: Beyoncé - Instagram / Getty

By Alice Dear

Is Beyoncé announcing a Cowboy Carter Tour? Is she releasing ACT III of her album series? Or are we getting new visuals? Here's everything we know about the upcoming announcement, including why it was cancelled and what it could be.

Beyoncé has had fans counting down the days until she revealed her mysterious announcement on January 14, 2025, however, she made the last-minute decision to postpone to news amid the wildfires spreading through LA.

The artist, who has given us countless iconic albums over the years; Lemonade, B Day, Renaissance and most recently Cowboy Carter, has kept mystery around what the announcement could be, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

While some fans are convinced Beyoncé is announcing a Cowboy Carter Tour for 2025 (which we'll all want tickets for), others think she could be teasing ACT III of her series of albums. On the other hand, we could be expecting new visuals for the album Cowboy Carter.

From the announcement to fans theories, here's everything we know so far about Beyoncé possible tour, possible ACT III and possible new visuals.

Could Beyoncé be taking Cowboy Carter on tour? Picture: Getty

What is Beyoncé's announcement?

On Christmas Day 2024, Beyoncé gave her fans the best present of all time as she teased a big announcement on her social media platforms.

Following her halftime NFL Christmas Gameday performance in Houston, Texas, Beyoncé shared a video of herself on a horse, flying an American flag followed by the date 1.14.2025 - also known in the UK as 14th January 2025.

Of course, this sent the Beyhive into overdrive as they began to guess what could be happening; a tour, new visuals, ACT III?

Why was Beyoncé's announcement postponed?

Just before the time came for Beyoncé to make her highly-anticipated announcement, she took to social media to share that she would be postponing it due to the wildfires in LA.

In a statement shared on her social media, Beyoncé wrote: "The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles."

She added: "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

Beyoncé told fans that her January 14 announcement will be postponed due to the wildfire in LA. Picture: Beyoncé - Instagram

When will Beyoncé's announcement happen now?

At the moment, the announcement from Beyoncé has not been given a second date, this is believed to be due to the uncertainty on how long the wildfires will continue to cause destruction across LA.

But as soon as the announcement is rescheduled, we'll have the latest here!

Is Beyoncé taking Cowboy Carter on tour?

At the moment, we don't know if Beyoncé's big announcement is a Cowboy Carter Tour. That hasn't stopped fans from guessing that the Texas Hold Em' hitmaker is taking ACT II around the world.

Some fans have pointed out that if the announcement was a tour, it would make sense for her to cancel the news amid the travesty in LA. Meanwhile, others saw her halftime show on Christmas Day as a teaser and 'warm-up' for the tour.

At the moment, Ticketmaster do have a Beyoncé ticket section on their website, however, it currently has no upcoming shows and no confirmation of a tour.

Beyoncé's teaser for the announcement featured her on a horse waving the American flag. Picture: Beyoncé - Instagram

Is Beyoncé releasing visuals for Cowboy Carter?

Another guess from fans is that Beyoncé could be releasing visuals for her album Cowboy Carter, which would make a lot of people very happy as we haven't seen album visuals since she turned her tracks from The Lion King: The Gift into a film for Disney+ called Black Is King.

When Beyoncé dropped ACT I titled Renaissance, fans were left disappointed when she didn't release visuals alongside the tracks, however, she made up for it when she put her tour on the big screen for the Renaissance film.

Is Beyoncé releasing ACT III?

Of course, many fans also anticipate that Beyoncé's announcement could also be the third act in her recent series of albums; ACT I Renaissance in 2022 and ACT II Cowboy Carter in 2024.

There's been much speculation that Beyoncé's series will contain three studio albums, each taking on a different genre of music, proving her versatility as an artist. While Renaissance brought dance music back, Cowboy Carter focused on her roots with country music - so what will ACT III be?

While nothing has been confirmed, many fans think Beyoncé will be taking on the rock genre, having already shown her abilities with the track Don't Hurt Yourself from the album Lemonade.