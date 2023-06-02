Clumsy boyfriend's proposal goes horribly wrong at Beyoncé concert

2 June 2023, 12:10 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 12:16

TikTok user Harvey Kindlon caught the awkward proposal on camera.
TikTok user Harvey Kindlon caught the awkward proposal on camera. Picture: TikTok/@harveykindlon/Getty

The romantic act was caught on camera by an onlooker who dubbed it "the messiest proposal" of all time.

A clumsy boyfriend's proposal went terribly wrong during a Beyoncé concert in London – and the entire act was caught on camera.

One fan decided the US megastar's Renaissance tour was the perfect time to pop the question to his unsuspecting girlfriend but his romantic gesture didn't go quite as planned.

He began by getting down on one knee, which prompted the crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to start cheering, however his shocked partner was taken by surprise and wasn't prepared for the ring.

The gobsmacked girl was holding a stack of paper cups which she forgot to put down, meaning the kneeling man was fumbling around for her right hand for what felt like forever.

After one concert-goer screamed at the bride-to-be to "drop the cups", it looked as though the moment could be salvaged until the boyfriend dropped the engagement ring on the floor.

Frantically searching around the dirty arena for the rock, onlookers cringed as the loved-up boyfriend's act took another turn for the worse.

Eventually his own girlfriend spotted it on the floor which prompted him to pick it up and finally slide it on her ring finger – but the flustered guy reached for the wrong hand.

Once he swapped over to her left hand, he struggled to wiggle the ring onto her finger meaning his new fiancé had to force it on herself.

The romantic man's proposal went painfully wrong during Beyoncé's Renaissance show in London.
The romantic man's proposal went painfully wrong during Beyoncé's Renaissance show in London. Picture: Getty

Crowd members couldn't help but laugh at the unfortunate series of events and branded it "the messiest proposal" they'd ever witnessed.

TikTok user Harvey Kindlon shared the hilarious moment on social media after filming the entire thing, captioning the funny video: "They were cute tho."

His followers flooded the post with comments, describing the act as "too much" and "stressful" to watch.

"This is awkward 😩 I am so glad I got engaged in private and not in public my anxiety can’t," wrote one person.

"Am smiling n cringing simultaneously," said another.

While a third added: "Not him dropping the ring then putting it on the wrong hand 😂😂😂😂."

Queen Bey remained blissfully unaware of what charming carnage her fans just witnessed, but thankfully it seemed like it ended well as the couple hugged among a celebrating crowd.

