Man mortified after accidentally playing Titanic theme while sat next to Kate Winslet

A man has revealed he accidentally played Celine Dion while sat next to Kate Winslet. Picture: TikTok @chris/Getty Images

A man has shared his embarrassment after accidentally playing Titanic music while sat next to Kate Winslet on a flight.

A plane passenger has gone viral after he opened up about a very awkward encounter with Kate Winslet.

Sharing a video on TikTok, US content creator Chris Olsen explained that he was on a flight from Cannes to London when he sat alongside someone who was in the window seat.

He told his followers: “Now at this point I'm ready to listen to some music, settle in - and who is on my mind but Celine Dion because she cancelled her tour and so they were playing a bunch of her songs on the news...

“What I don't realise is that my AirPods are not yet connected so Celine starts playing out loud. I'm just kind of skipping through her top hits at this moment.”

It was at this point that Titanic theme tune My Heart Will Go On played for a little bit out loud, as he continued: “But as soon as I do I pause the music - none of it played for that long but you could have heard it if you're around me.

“At this point the lady next to me keeps looking over at me as if I've done something wrong which I have - I'm in the wrong seat.”

Chris said that a flight attendant told him that he was sitting in the wrong row and he moved to the seat behind.

It was at this point that the TikTok star noticed he had been sitting next to one of the most famous actors in the world.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic (1997). Picture: Alamy

After recognising the passenger, he said: “So I'm trying to rack my brain of where we've met before or something like that until then from behind her I see her pull out a script with highlighted lines.

“Then I'm [thinking] wait maybe I don't recognise her from my life - perhaps an actress?

“And as Celine Dion continues to play in my ear I realise what is going on. I was sitting next to Kate Winslet - Oscar winner Kate Winslet.”

He finished the video: “I played a second of My Heart Will Go On - best known from the blockbuster movie Titanic - right next to her.”

Kate Winslet on the Lights on Women Award by L'Oréal Paris Red Carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 26th. Picture: Alamy

The caption read: 'KATE IF YOU SEE THIS IM SORRY I DIDN'T KNOW.'

His fans found the whole thing hilarious, with one writing: “The whole time she was thinking “if he wanted an autograph he should’ve just asked 🙄😂”.

Someone else said: “The fact you did this on accident and she probably thought you were MESSING WITH HER is sending me to another dimension.”

Another added: “I literally laughed out loud and hid my face in embarrassment for you... Wonder what she thought.”