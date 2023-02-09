Exclusive

Kate Winslet marks 25 years since Titanic was released!

9 February 2023, 20:30

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Winslet joined Dev Griffin this week as she reflected on the film that launched her career.

Titanic is returning to cinemas this month as the iconic blockbuster marks 25 years since it was first released.

To mark the special occasion, Kate Winslet caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin where she reflected on the memories and bonds she made on the set of Titanic.

Speaking of her relationship with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the crew, Kate said they had an "unshakeable bond".

Watch the full interview in the player above.

