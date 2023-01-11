Titanic fans left baffled by Rose's hair in film's 25th anniversary poster

11 January 2023, 16:22

People have spotted an issue with Rose's hair in the new Titanic poster
People have spotted an issue with Rose's hair in the new Titanic poster. Picture: Alamy/Paramont Pictures
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Titanic's 25th anniversary poster has got people asking one question: What happened to Rose's hair?

Titanic will return to cinemas next month to celebrate 25 years since the blockbuster was released.

The 1997 film, directed by James Cameron, will be in theatres from 10th February in 3D, 4K and HDR for the first time, and to mark the exciting news, a new poster has been released.

The 25th anniversary poster is a remastered version of the original, and shows Rose and Jack linked in an embrace.

And while people are excited to be able to see the Oscar-winning film on the big screen again, they're also baffled by one element of the new Titanic poster; Rose's hair.

Rose appears to have two hairstyles in the Titanic 25th anniversary poster
Rose appears to have two hairstyles in the Titanic 25th anniversary poster. Picture: Paramount Pictures

In the shot used on the poster, Rose – who was played by Kate Winslet – appears to have two different hairstyles; on one side she has curly hair which appears to be pinned up, and on the other side straight, long hair.

People were quick to pick up on this details and took to Twitter to share their confusion.

One person posted: "Kate's hair in this new Titanic poster is like an optical illusion I cant work out…", while another commented: "Why is her hair in two different hairstyles?"

A third wrote: "Now why does her hair have two different personalities here?"

The original Titanic poster from 1997
The original Titanic poster from 1997. Picture: Alamy

In the original poster from 1997, Rose has a similar hairstyle, however, this remastered edit is something else.

One person offering an explanation behind the poster – and Rose's hair – shared on Twitter: "She was wearing a fancy up-do that fell down as the movie progressed; it's still curly & half up, the hair that's come undone is pulled to all to one side. Side profile like this & it's going to make it look like a mullet every time. (Original photo did too)."

Another person said that they thought the two different hairstyles are symbolic, writing: "It represents the duality of her having to portray her societal role and the life she wishes to have, free, with Jack."

