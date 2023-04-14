The Chase viewers shocked after contestant's record-breaking solo win

14 April 2023, 08:16 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 08:33

The Chase contestant makes history with biggest solo win

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bradley Walsh was speechless when a 20-year-old contestant on The Chase took home a whopping £75,000 in a record-breaking win.

The Chase viewers were left in shock when a 20-year-old contestant won a record breaking £75,000 solo prize.

On Thursday evening, a rerun saw Bradley Walsh welcome four new contestants to the show; Eden, Gemma, Elizabeth, and Sydney.

While the quizzers were hoping to beat Chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, things didn’t go to plan for the team when Gemma, Elizabeth, and Sydney were all taken out.

Eden, 20, made it through to the final round when he decided to opt for the highest prize in the cash builder.

Bradley Walsh was over the moon when Eden won The Chase
Bradley Walsh was over the moon when Eden won The Chase. Picture: ITV

Despite being left alone in the final chase, Birmingham-born Eden fired through 18 correct answers and impressed Bradley.

When it came to Darragh’s round, he failed to catch him which meant Bradley took home the record-breaking £75,000.

Bradley jumped in the air, telling Eden: "That is the highest ever single win in TV quiz show history - and you're only 20!" That is brilliant for a 20 year old, amazing, you scored 18 - you have to be happy with that. Extraordinary. Well played."

After Darragh congratulated him, Bradley continued: "Congratulations, you have outrun the Chase. Let me tell you - this is the best quiz on TV. Bar none."

Eden won £75,000 on The Chase
Eden won £75,000 on The Chase. Picture: ITV

“Because this just does not happen on any other show. Come and have a go - if you think you are young, or you are clever, enough!"

Eden told Darragh: "Thanks mate. Thanks,” to which Darragh added: "I would have got you if you had not got those pushbacks.

“Those pushbacks were vital. Really well done. You did outrun me."

Bradley said: "75 grand! 20 years of age! What a show. What are you going to do with the money now?"

Eden finally said: "Just look at it in my bank account," before Darragh added: "You were really, really good at the table."

Darragh failed to reach 18 points on The Chase
Darragh failed to reach 18 points on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Viewers at home were quick to comment, with one writing on Twitter: "What a legend! What a bloody legend! Yes, Eden! #TheChase @ITVChase.”

Someone else said: "He was good for a young lad. @BradleyWalsh is dead right, #TheChase is the best quiz on TV.”

A third added: "What an epidode, what a final Chase. Well done Eden £75k #TheChase."

While a fourth agreed: "That’s incredible, one kid on his own, 20 years old, 18 answered defeats the chaser for 75 grand #thechase."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Alicya Eyo starred in Emmerdale

Ruby Haswell Emmerdale: What happened and where is actress Alicya Eyo now?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX.

When does I'm A Celebrity South Africa start?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia

Inside Married at First Sight stars Tahnee and Ollie's relationship after the show

Trending on Heart

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

Parenting

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

Lifestyle

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Parenting

Ed and Cherry have two daughters together, Lyra and Jupiter.

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? Sweet story behind his and Cherry Seaborn's relationship

Celebrities

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

Layton and Mel are still together after Married at First Sight Australia

Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Melinda and Layton's relationship after the show
A Harry Potter TV series is officially in the works, confirms Warner Bros.

Harry Potter is officially being turned into a TV series

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

Married at First Sight UK apply 2023: How to sign up to the new series

Caitlin from Married at First Sight Australia has a new boyfriend

MAFS Australia's Caitlin McConville reveals new boyfriend after splitting from Shannon Adams
Caleb and Nicky were revealed as Tates

All the secret Emmerdale clues that pointed to Caleb and Nicky’s real identities

The Go Fund Me page has raised over £160,000 in donations so far.

Go Fund Me page set up after vandals destroy mum’s allotment she used to feed 1,600 people

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has revealed she ordered 20 Disney World tickets

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats entire family to Disney World tickets

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility journey

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she shares difficult fertility journey

Michelin-star chef Paul busted the pasta myth on TikTok.

Michelin-star chef shares major pasta mistake people always make

Food & Drink