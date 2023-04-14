The Chase viewers shocked after contestant's record-breaking solo win

By Naomi Bartram

Bradley Walsh was speechless when a 20-year-old contestant on The Chase took home a whopping £75,000 in a record-breaking win.

The Chase viewers were left in shock when a 20-year-old contestant won a record breaking £75,000 solo prize.

On Thursday evening, a rerun saw Bradley Walsh welcome four new contestants to the show; Eden, Gemma, Elizabeth, and Sydney.

While the quizzers were hoping to beat Chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, things didn’t go to plan for the team when Gemma, Elizabeth, and Sydney were all taken out.

Eden, 20, made it through to the final round when he decided to opt for the highest prize in the cash builder.

Bradley Walsh was over the moon when Eden won The Chase. Picture: ITV

Despite being left alone in the final chase, Birmingham-born Eden fired through 18 correct answers and impressed Bradley.

When it came to Darragh’s round, he failed to catch him which meant Bradley took home the record-breaking £75,000.

Bradley jumped in the air, telling Eden: "That is the highest ever single win in TV quiz show history - and you're only 20!" That is brilliant for a 20 year old, amazing, you scored 18 - you have to be happy with that. Extraordinary. Well played."

After Darragh congratulated him, Bradley continued: "Congratulations, you have outrun the Chase. Let me tell you - this is the best quiz on TV. Bar none."

Eden won £75,000 on The Chase. Picture: ITV

“Because this just does not happen on any other show. Come and have a go - if you think you are young, or you are clever, enough!"

Eden told Darragh: "Thanks mate. Thanks,” to which Darragh added: "I would have got you if you had not got those pushbacks.

“Those pushbacks were vital. Really well done. You did outrun me."

Bradley said: "75 grand! 20 years of age! What a show. What are you going to do with the money now?"

Eden finally said: "Just look at it in my bank account," before Darragh added: "You were really, really good at the table."

Darragh failed to reach 18 points on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Viewers at home were quick to comment, with one writing on Twitter: "What a legend! What a bloody legend! Yes, Eden! #TheChase @ITVChase.”

Someone else said: "He was good for a young lad. @BradleyWalsh is dead right, #TheChase is the best quiz on TV.”

A third added: "What an epidode, what a final Chase. Well done Eden £75k #TheChase."

While a fourth agreed: "That’s incredible, one kid on his own, 20 years old, 18 answered defeats the chaser for 75 grand #thechase."